World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Houses
  Belgium
  House with Writing Shed / Atelier Tom Vanhee

House with Writing Shed / Atelier Tom Vanhee

House with Writing Shed / Atelier Tom Vanhee

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Ghent, Belgium
  Architects: Atelier Tom Vanhee
  Area: 195
  Year: 2020
  Photographs
    Photographs: Ellen Goegebuer
  Manufacturers
    Manufacturers: AG plastics, Cedral, Knauf, MORTEX, Promat, Recticel, Resitrix, STO Crepe, Schluter, Stone, VMZINC, Velux
  Lead Architects: Tom Vanhee
  Stability: Lime engineering, Francis Delacroix- Lime engineering (stability)
House with Writing Shed / Atelier Tom Vanhee - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Ellen Goegebuer

Text description provided by the architects. Inspired by the staggered layout of the other constructions in the street, the functions of this house were arranged according to a herringbone design.

House with Writing Shed / Atelier Tom Vanhee - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ellen Goegebuer
House with Writing Shed / Atelier Tom Vanhee - Exterior Photography, Windows, Fence
© Ellen Goegebuer
Plan 01 - Ground floor
Plan 01 - Ground floor

The three volumes – with the second pushed back in relation to the first, and the third in relation to the second – were finished on the outside with wooden boards whose pattern continues over the adjoining blind walls. The living area spans different volumes and gains in spatiality thanks to the parents' raised bedroom. The writing shed in the garden provides the creative owner with their own space.

House with Writing Shed / Atelier Tom Vanhee - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair
© Ellen Goegebuer
House with Writing Shed / Atelier Tom Vanhee - Interior Photography, Windows, Door, Chair
© Ellen Goegebuer
Section 02
Section 02

We used wood for the typical blind facades of rowhouses in combination with crepie (crep cladding)and diamond slates on the roof. The same materials were used for the writing shed at the end of the garden. The materials accentuate in a natural manner the herringbone rhythm while integrating them into the context.

House with Writing Shed / Atelier Tom Vanhee - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Ellen Goegebuer

We chose materials based on their life cycle analysis score. solar panels provide electricity, the house is heated at low temperatures with underfloor heating.

House with Writing Shed / Atelier Tom Vanhee - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Chair, Garden, Courtyard
© Ellen Goegebuer

