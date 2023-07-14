Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Co-Housing in a Townhouse / Atelier Tom Vanhee

Co-Housing in a Townhouse / Atelier Tom Vanhee
Co-Housing in a Townhouse / Atelier Tom Vanhee - Interior Photography, Door
© Filip Dujardin

Co-Housing in a Townhouse / Atelier Tom Vanhee - Interior Photography, Windows, FacadeCo-Housing in a Townhouse / Atelier Tom Vanhee - Interior Photography, Stairs, Door, Handrail, ColumnCo-Housing in a Townhouse / Atelier Tom Vanhee - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail, BeamCo-Housing in a Townhouse / Atelier Tom Vanhee - Interior Photography, Windows, ChairCo-Housing in a Townhouse / Atelier Tom Vanhee - More Images

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Renovation, Coliving
Bruselas, Belgium
  • Architects: Atelier Tom Vanhee
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  503
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Filip Dujardin
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  RENSON, BWT, De Coene, Promat, Pyrobel, Recticel, Resitrix, Reynaers, Schluter, TopCer, VMZINC, Velux, Viessmann
  • Lead Architects: Tom Vanhee
  • Engineering: Engelen Ingenieurs, Ir Wouter Engelen- Engelen Ingenieurs
Co-Housing in a Townhouse / Atelier Tom Vanhee - Interior Photography, Windows, Stairs, Handrail
© Filip Dujardin

Text description provided by the architects. The staircase between the first and second floors in a large townhouse has made way for a new staircase that leads directly to the second floor. The wood-covered staircase is a readable sculptural addition that makes it possible to divide up the large house while preserving the typically large spaces of the townhouse.

Co-Housing in a Townhouse / Atelier Tom Vanhee - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Filip Dujardin
Co-Housing in a Townhouse / Atelier Tom Vanhee - Interior Photography, Stairs, Door, Handrail, Column
© Filip Dujardin

An additional staircase added later leads to the communal underground spaces. The existing staircase between floors 0 and 1 is part of residence 1, and that between floors 2 and 3 is part of residence 2.

Co-Housing in a Townhouse / Atelier Tom Vanhee - Interior Photography, Door, Stairs, Beam, Handrail
© Filip Dujardin
Co-Housing in a Townhouse / Atelier Tom Vanhee - Interior Photography, Shelving
© Filip Dujardin
Co-Housing in a Townhouse / Atelier Tom Vanhee - Image 25 of 31
Plan - +0 level

We chose plywood interventions because it’s readable as newly added material, and is a regrow able material. Also, the stairs are made of wood, a challenge, because as an evacuation circulation, it had to be fire resistant.

Co-Housing in a Townhouse / Atelier Tom Vanhee - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail, Beam
© Filip Dujardin
Co-Housing in a Townhouse / Atelier Tom Vanhee - Interior Photography, Concrete, Handrail
© Filip Dujardin
Co-Housing in a Townhouse / Atelier Tom Vanhee - Image 31 of 31
Stair

The score of the materials on life cycle analysis (Nibe-scale) was important in the decision of which materials we took. Small tiles open up small spaces like bathrooms.

Co-Housing in a Townhouse / Atelier Tom Vanhee - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair
© Filip Dujardin

Project location

Address:Brussels, Belgium

Atelier Tom Vanhee
Wood

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Refurbishment Renovation Coliving Belgium

Cite: "Co-Housing in a Townhouse / Atelier Tom Vanhee" 14 Jul 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1003877/co-housing-in-a-townhouse-atelier-tom-vanhee> ISSN 0719-8884

