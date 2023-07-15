Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Housing
  Belgium
  9 Social Housing Units / Atelier Tom Vanhee

9 Social Housing Units / Atelier Tom Vanhee

9 Social Housing Units / Atelier Tom Vanhee

9 Social Housing Units / Atelier Tom Vanhee - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Brick, Facade9 Social Housing Units / Atelier Tom Vanhee - Exterior Photography, Brick, Windows, Facade9 Social Housing Units / Atelier Tom Vanhee - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade, Windows9 Social Housing Units / Atelier Tom Vanhee - Interior Photography9 Social Housing Units / Atelier Tom Vanhee - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Housing
Brussels, Belgium
  • Architects: Atelier Tom Vanhee
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1384
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Filip Dujardin
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  EQUITONE, Alumil, Dumoulin Bricks, Marlux, Recon Wall Solutions, Resitrix, Schrijnwerkerij Schotte, Schrijnwerkerij SchotteBeech stairs, schotte trappenmakerij Beech, Fagus sylvatica L, European origin www.schrijnwerkerijschotte.be, Skylux, Soprema, TopCer, VC Wood, van de Moortel
  • Lead Architects: Tom Vanhee
  • Stability: Ir Pascal de Munck
  • Engineering: Moens Engineering, Ir Willy Moens - Moens Engineering
  • Contractor: Recon group
Save this picture!
9 Social Housing Units / Atelier Tom Vanhee - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Filip Dujardin

Text description provided by the architects. Inspired by the applied brickwork and volumes used in the street, nine user-owned townhouses are being built in the street. By removing a few cobblestones from the pavement, neighbors made small artificial gardens in the street.

Save this picture!
9 Social Housing Units / Atelier Tom Vanhee - Exterior Photography, Brick, Windows, Facade
© Filip Dujardin
Save this picture!
9 Social Housing Units / Atelier Tom Vanhee - Image 13 of 16
Plan - Ground floor

There is also room for a small garden at the entrance of the new houses. Variations in brickwork and patterned glass further strengthen the identity of the houses. An interior window draws daylight into the center of the living space.

Save this picture!
9 Social Housing Units / Atelier Tom Vanhee - Exterior Photography, Door, Brick, Facade, Windows
© Filip Dujardin
Save this picture!
9 Social Housing Units / Atelier Tom Vanhee - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade, Windows
© Filip Dujardin

We have chosen to use bricks in comparable colors as the context. We used a lot of wood as (re-growable)material: stairs, railings, doors, and contours around roof windows,…

Save this picture!
9 Social Housing Units / Atelier Tom Vanhee - Interior Photography
© Filip Dujardin

Aluminum windows make a nice contrast with the bricks. We used small tiles in the bathrooms to open up the space.

Save this picture!
9 Social Housing Units / Atelier Tom Vanhee - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Brick, Facade
© Filip Dujardin

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Brussels, Belgium

Top #Tags