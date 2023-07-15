9 Social Housing Units / Atelier Tom Vanhee

+ 11

Text description provided by the architects. Inspired by the applied brickwork and volumes used in the street, nine user-owned townhouses are being built in the street. By removing a few cobblestones from the pavement, neighbors made small artificial gardens in the street.

There is also room for a small garden at the entrance of the new houses. Variations in brickwork and patterned glass further strengthen the identity of the houses. An interior window draws daylight into the center of the living space.

We have chosen to use bricks in comparable colors as the context. We used a lot of wood as (re-growable)material: stairs, railings, doors, and contours around roof windows,…

Aluminum windows make a nice contrast with the bricks. We used small tiles in the bathrooms to open up the space.