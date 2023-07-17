Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Cowork Greenhouse / F5 Proyectos y Arquitectura - Windows, Door, FacadeCowork Greenhouse / F5 Proyectos y Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, WindowsCowork Greenhouse / F5 Proyectos y Arquitectura - Table, ChairCowork Greenhouse / F5 Proyectos y Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Shelving, HandrailCowork Greenhouse / F5 Proyectos y Arquitectura - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Detail, Cowork Interiors
Oviedo, Spain
  • Architects: F5 Proyectos y Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Iván Morán García-Rendueles
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Forma 5, Normalit, VIVES CERAMICA
  • Lead Architects: Juan Tomás Ortega García, Jorge Alonso Nicieza , Nacho Cabal Palicio
  • Engineering: Igor Blanco Reyero
  • City: Oviedo
  • Country: Spain
Cowork Greenhouse / F5 Proyectos y Arquitectura - Windows, Door, Facade
© Iván Morán García-Rendueles
Cowork Greenhouse / F5 Proyectos y Arquitectura - Image 18 of 21
Site Plan
Cowork Greenhouse / F5 Proyectos y Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Chair
© Iván Morán García-Rendueles

Text description provided by the architects. Our world today is undeniably digital; information access, and the speed of transformation, besides people & processes synergy, have a deep impact on traditional workspaces. That’s why we deeply believe that integrated and collaborative, as well as horizontal and cross-generational, formulas are necessary. Those will ease work environment experiences.

Cowork Greenhouse / F5 Proyectos y Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Chair
© Iván Morán García-Rendueles
Cowork Greenhouse / F5 Proyectos y Arquitectura - Image 19 of 21
Axonometric
Cowork Greenhouse / F5 Proyectos y Arquitectura - Interior Photography
© Iván Morán García-Rendueles

From ancient times -more precisely Tiberius’ reign- greenhouses carry out, as architectural spaces, wishes of innovation and investigation in the production process. Their large glass & metal vaulted structures opened up to the crowd as amusement and meeting points in the nineteenth century.

Cowork Greenhouse / F5 Proyectos y Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Chair
© Iván Morán García-Rendueles
Cowork Greenhouse / F5 Proyectos y Arquitectura - Image 20 of 21
Floor Plan
Cowork Greenhouse / F5 Proyectos y Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Chair
© Iván Morán García-Rendueles

Both concepts came together at an abandoned car garage in Oviedo city center. That was the chance to imagine a new frame for our occupation, architecture. Jointly with the field, diverse professionals and citizen initiatives make possible a dynamic and sustainable habitat, where socio-cultural and work interrelationships become true.

Cowork Greenhouse / F5 Proyectos y Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair
© Iván Morán García-Rendueles
Cowork Greenhouse / F5 Proyectos y Arquitectura - Image 21 of 21
Section
Cowork Greenhouse / F5 Proyectos y Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© Iván Morán García-Rendueles

We split up the floor in three; the first one, closer to the street, was designed as meeting rooms and workplaces. The second one, with toilets and a little kitchen at the core, offers an open space where an exhibition can occur while having a coffee beside it. And the last one, just under the vault -where the old car garage used to be light and time create a suitable reading space, the perfect spot to be lost in thought. An ideal flexible working room. Working tables are spread around, with a recording studio and a library placed on a loft on the back. This one works as well as a restroom or an iconic setting to play music.

Cowork Greenhouse / F5 Proyectos y Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Chair, Table, Windows
© Iván Morán García-Rendueles
Cowork Greenhouse / F5 Proyectos y Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Iván Morán García-Rendueles

Parallel to the budget, we proposed to use the least number of materials that, creating a warm and pleasant environment, would give all the prominence to the activity and the users. The palette was reduced to 5, the concrete of the flooring as a reminder of the industrial past of the workshop, the fir wood in divisions and furniture that allows a warm touch of the surfaces, the glass as a strategy of cohesion and transparency, and light and green of natural plants as a factor of identity and source of energy. The result is an illusion, the most significant engine of economic and human activity we can feed.

Cowork Greenhouse / F5 Proyectos y Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail, Windows, Beam
© Iván Morán García-Rendueles
Cowork Greenhouse / F5 Proyectos y Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Iván Morán García-Rendueles

Project location

Address:Oviedo, Asturias, Spain

F5 Proyectos y Arquitectura
