Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. Libre House / Mário Martins Atelier

Libre House / Mário Martins Atelier

Save
Libre House / Mário Martins Atelier

Libre House / Mário Martins Atelier - Exterior Photography, FacadeLibre House / Mário Martins Atelier - Interior PhotographyLibre House / Mário Martins Atelier - Interior Photography, ColumnLibre House / Mário Martins Atelier - Exterior Photography, FacadeLibre House / Mário Martins Atelier - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Lagos, Portugal
  • Architects: Mário Martins Atelier
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  416
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Fernando Guerra / FG+SG
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Dornbracht, Laufen, Banema, Hakwood, J&J Teixeira, Jdias, MORTEX, Much more than a window
  • Lead Architect: Mário Martins
  • Design Team: Tiago Martins; Sónia Fialho; André Coutinho; Hugo Correia; Mariana Franco; Susana Jóia
  • Engineering: Raiz Engenharia
  • Landscape: HB-Hipolito Bettencourt-Arquitectura Paisagista
  • Construction: Ilha & Ilha
  • City: Lagos
  • Country: Portugal
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Libre House / Mário Martins Atelier - Exterior Photography
© Fernando Guerra / FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. On a sunny hillside overlooking the bay Lagos, in Portugal, Casa Libre faces inwards, towards the privacy of its patio, but is also open to the south, where the view becomes lost in the immense sea. With a clean, square design, the house, on a single floor, in exposed concrete, originates from this patio and then opens out toward the horizon. The weight of concrete coexists with the lightness of a loose canopy and the transparency of the glazed surfaces.

Save this picture!
Libre House / Mário Martins Atelier - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Fernando Guerra / FG+SG

That loose and very slim canopy, in exposed concrete, which extends to the glazed area, and shelters and shades some wooden decking in the garden, is probably the most striking feature due to its design and elegance. This finds its counterpoint in the long swimming pool, which goes along the entire front of the house. A monolithic block, black, and therefore neutral, that rises from the garden, and from where the water appears to flow over all the sides. The roof is accessible, to enjoy the green space that surrounds it and connects it to a garden, which is simple, natural, and has drought-resistant plants. The house, instead of being imposing, allows itself to be taken over by the vegetation, which grows and flourishes, making the outdoors tempting. The house continues to the garden which seems to want to embrace the house. The limits of the house are lost, which results in a better way of living. Here, there are intimate and snug corners, and other areas with breathtaking views.

Save this picture!
Libre House / Mário Martins Atelier - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Fernando Guerra / FG+SG
Save this picture!
Libre House / Mário Martins Atelier - Image 18 of 23
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
Libre House / Mário Martins Atelier - Interior Photography
© Fernando Guerra / FG+SG
Save this picture!
Libre House / Mário Martins Atelier - Image 23 of 23
Sketch
Save this picture!
Libre House / Mário Martins Atelier - Interior Photography, Column
© Fernando Guerra / FG+SG

Concrete volumes are cut out to create a path. A shaft of light from the west points to an imposing door in solid wood, through which the entrance is made, next to the patio, the center of the house, marked by a carob tree. The patio defines the accesses, connects, and separates the social areas of the living room and kitchen, facing south, from the more private areas with four bedrooms, located in the east wing. To the north and west are the garage, technical, and other support areas. By the design and concept, the choice of materials and proximity to raw materials, or the use of equipment, solutions are looked for that result in high standards of comfort and which minimize energy resources. And so Casa Libre is, and should always be, the result of creative freedom in the search for new and improved solutions while respecting people and places.

Save this picture!
Libre House / Mário Martins Atelier - Exterior Photography
© Fernando Guerra / FG+SG

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Mário Martins Atelier
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPortugal

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPortugal
Cite: "Libre House / Mário Martins Atelier" [Casa Libre / Mário Martins Atelier] 13 Jul 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1003825/libre-house-mario-martins-atelier> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Top #Tags