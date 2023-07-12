Sky Forest Scape / Shma Company Limited

+ 11

‘Sky Forest Scape’ is a new type of public space on the roof of Bangkok. It is a part of the new mixed-use development called “SIAMSCAPE'' which is located at the heart of ‘Siam Square’ - a vibrant young-gen commercial district. This project is a part of the bigger master plan that aims to revamp ‘Siam Square’ with more people-centric urban spaces including walking streets, gathering places, and greenery.

As Bangkok city has become more dense and more vertical, new approaches to creating a public space that responds to the future vertical city are needed. Sky Forest Scape is a new typology of urban public space that aims to provide a new way to experience and interact with the city. It’s a sky park that connects people to nature and provides some respite from the chaotic city with an open panoramic view of the surrounding city skyline. The vision also hints at a possibility to connect the roof of each building forming a large network of green public space in the sky that may be able to substitute for parks on the ground.

While walking street on the ground attracts big cheerful events, Sky Forest Scape on the 10th floor offers a secluded respite amongst biodiverse vegetation with an open view of the surrounding city skyline. It is a new type of public space on the roof of Bangkok. The corner of this rectangular space is lifted to form a large amphitheater and provides ample soil depth for the forest trees grove to create a comfortable and cooling gathering spot for the tropical climate. Strong linear lines from the architecture facade continue to landscape pavement to create a holistic space.

After the landscape was completed, It became a new gathering space of ‘Siam Square’ serving many activities throughout the day and the week. It can be a quiet chill-out space after classes, a performance rehearsal stage, a Tik Tok dance background, or a concert in the garden. This new rooftop public space is designed to cater to multi-function, open-end possibilities for the new generations to create.