World
Sky Forest Scape / Shma Company Limited

Sky Forest Scape / Shma Company Limited

Sky Forest Scape / Shma Company Limited - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Public Space, Public Architecture
Bangkok, Thailand
  Architects: Shma Company Limited
  Area: 8095
  Year: 2022
  Photographs
    Photographs: Phos Studio
  Lead Architect: Prapan Napawongdee
Sky Forest Scape / Shma Company Limited - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape
© Phos Studio

‘Sky Forest Scape’ is a new type of public space on the roof of Bangkok. It is a part of the new mixed-use development called “SIAMSCAPE'' which is located at the heart of ‘Siam Square’ - a vibrant young-gen commercial district. This project is a part of the bigger master plan that aims to revamp ‘Siam Square’ with more people-centric urban spaces including walking streets, gathering places, and greenery.

Sky Forest Scape / Shma Company Limited - Exterior Photography
© Phos Studio
Sky Forest Scape / Shma Company Limited - Image 14 of 16
Diagrams - Rooftop Public Space
Sky Forest Scape / Shma Company Limited - Exterior Photography, Facade, Cityscape
© Phos Studio

As Bangkok city has become more dense and more vertical, new approaches to creating a public space that responds to the future vertical city are needed. Sky Forest Scape is a new typology of urban public space that aims to provide a new way to experience and interact with the city. It’s a sky park that connects people to nature and provides some respite from the chaotic city with an open panoramic view of the surrounding city skyline. The vision also hints at a possibility to connect the roof of each building forming a large network of green public space in the sky that may be able to substitute for parks on the ground.

Sky Forest Scape / Shma Company Limited - Exterior Photography, Cityscape, Windows
© Phos Studio
Sky Forest Scape / Shma Company Limited - Image 16 of 16
Section
Sky Forest Scape / Shma Company Limited - Exterior Photography, Fence
© Phos Studio
Sky Forest Scape / Shma Company Limited - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Phos Studio

While walking street on the ground attracts big cheerful events, Sky Forest Scape on the 10th floor offers a secluded respite amongst biodiverse vegetation with an open view of the surrounding city skyline. It is a new type of public space on the roof of Bangkok. The corner of this rectangular space is lifted to form a large amphitheater and provides ample soil depth for the forest trees grove to create a comfortable and cooling gathering spot for the tropical climate. Strong linear lines from the architecture facade continue to landscape pavement to create a holistic space.

Sky Forest Scape / Shma Company Limited - Exterior Photography
© Phos Studio

After the landscape was completed, It became a new gathering space of ‘Siam Square’ serving many activities throughout the day and the week. It can be a quiet chill-out space after classes, a performance rehearsal stage, a Tik Tok dance background, or a concert in the garden. This new rooftop public space is designed to cater to multi-function, open-end possibilities for the new generations to create.

Sky Forest Scape / Shma Company Limited - Exterior Photography
© Phos Studio

Project location

Address:Bangkok, Thailand

Shma Company Limited
Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Urbanism Urban Design Public Space Public Architecture Thailand

Materials and Tags

Cite: "Sky Forest Scape / Shma Company Limited" 12 Jul 2023. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags