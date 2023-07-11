Renovation of House / Manoj Patel Design Studio

+ 18

Design Team: Manoj Patel, Mahima Bomb, Priyal Jani, Aishwarya Gupte, Vaishnavi Padalkar, Prajjwal Dave, Amitha Krishna.

Brick Craftsmanship: Dinesh Prajapati and Team

City: Vadodara

Country: India

Text description provided by the architects. The residence is in one of the central areas of Vadodara city. The site is surrounded by many adjacent urban dwellings. The design brief for the house had many memories attached from the client’s side. Now evolving over time, they wanted to experience contemporary modulations in the same space with minimum budget specifications. The house defines dialogue between existing structural grids and new different punctures infused for communication. The design shows a thoughtful approach to addressing challenges inside a built mass, creating opportunities for visually open spaces by adding colourful graphics. As part of climatic considerations, passive design strategies and planning principles have been incorporated.

Spaces are extended as per the on-site grid for a larger ambiance and have seamless connections. For various functional spaces parts of the existing slab are removed to achieve double-height volumes and unify different floors together. This establishes the illusion of bigger spaces with an inward-looking plan. Façade interprets the proportion of grids in different volumes weaved from brick as screening and color tones complementing it. As the facade opens up on the west side of the plot, it casts shadow and natural light during the daytime. Material composition senses an art, from earthy material infused with subtle river valley color on the walls. Crafting of stretcher bonds as cladding and jali work intricately details joinery to arch free form opening or as gateways in elevation. Sleek railings and grey textured walls sync the cuboid.

The entrance walkway opens to an adjacent sit-out space having the backdrop of undulating brick fabric to hold plants. Flooring wraps in the diversity of marble having fluid patterns and terrazzo effect as carpets evenly. One gets welcomed into the living room, which celebrates the materiality and textures of the theme. The shade of river green color conveys luxury and styling comfort in a fresh palette of compositions. TV unit hangs over an exposed brick wall backdrop for a neutral accent. Décor upholstery covers in grey furnishings. To have a hidden concept for the main door, I flush with the living wall for the large compositional concept.

Barrier-free orientation of spaces for daily functions initiates communication through the kitchen towards living, which allows one to enjoy cooking. Aligning of dining space in the center of the house, with double height volume becomes a point of focal interaction. Wavy color graphics on the wall, camouflage the existing grid members by blending in the form of art. A built-in stylish window seat adjacent to the dining turns out as a place to relax. To define the concept of temple shikhara an ornamental arch an opening has been carved, that continues as a double height element. Pockets of plantations add green character to rustic shades. The Temple space connects with a bedroom on the ground floor belonging to the elderly parent. Large fenestration opens into the double height volume of the temple for light and airy comfort.

The backdrop of this room transforms herringbone brick patterns into a varied form. Wardrobes as encompassed around the existing column inside the room with niches to hold artifacts. While climbing up the stairs, one walks to the core passage overlooking the dining double-height space. This also sets link a with the Master bedroom window on the first floor. Floating brick patterns on the accent wall for this room showcase the play of frame compositions continuing with an extended informal lounge alcove. The complementing exposed brick jali creates dramatic patterns and shadows on the floor and walls. A rustic cottage-themed bathroom lets the users experience near nature ambiance with a skylight for diffused lighting.

Another room adorns brick craftsmanship contrasting marble slits on the perpendicular wall as a new way to orient materials for a backdrop. Tints of color enhance the linear arrangement. Outdoor seating at the terrace level invites for café theme conversations. A curved puncture opening pops out as an overlooking window element for elevation. Centrally oriented high table seating lets one enjoy serenity. A key component for flooring in tiles, flat bricks, and pebbles stimulates human psychology. The refurbished house exhibits the incorporation of structural members into a new volumetric mass complementing material palette by considering the economy.