ARCA Portable Garden / Takk + Mireia Luzárraga + Alejandro Muiño - Exterior Photography, WindowsARCA Portable Garden / Takk + Mireia Luzárraga + Alejandro Muiño - Exterior Photography, WindowsARCA Portable Garden / Takk + Mireia Luzárraga + Alejandro Muiño - Interior Photography, Windows, Stairs, HandrailARCA Portable Garden / Takk + Mireia Luzárraga + Alejandro Muiño - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, ArchARCA Portable Garden / Takk + Mireia Luzárraga + Alejandro Muiño - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Small Scale
Barcelona, Spain
  • Architects: Takk
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:José Hevia
  • Collaborators: Roger Monfort, Berta Ribaudí, Marcos Romero
  • Client: MODEL, Barcelona Architectures Festival
  • Curator: Eva Franch i Gilabert, José Luís de Vicente, Beth Galí
  • Landscape Collaborator: LEA Atelier
  • City: Barcelona
  • Country: Spain
ARCA Portable Garden / Takk + Mireia Luzárraga + Alejandro Muiño - Exterior Photography, Windows
© José Hevia
ARCA Portable Garden / Takk + Mireia Luzárraga + Alejandro Muiño - Image 17 of 18
Axonometric
ARCA Portable Garden / Takk + Mireia Luzárraga + Alejandro Muiño - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© José Hevia

Text description provided by the architects. The planet's biodiversity is reduced year after year in such a way that up to a million species could disappear in the coming decades.

ARCA Portable Garden / Takk + Mireia Luzárraga + Alejandro Muiño - Exterior Photography, Windows
© José Hevia
ARCA Portable Garden / Takk + Mireia Luzárraga + Alejandro Muiño - Image 18 of 18
Axonometric - political context
ARCA Portable Garden / Takk + Mireia Luzárraga + Alejandro Muiño - Exterior Photography
© José Hevia

Cities are the focus of this process mainly due to the concentration of CO2 emissions, the heat island effect, and the limited area of green areas, whose species are often selected with merely aesthetic or functional criteria, causing a homogenization of urban species and greater insecurity about ecosystems.

ARCA Portable Garden / Takk + Mireia Luzárraga + Alejandro Muiño - Exterior Photography, Windows
© José Hevia
ARCA Portable Garden / Takk + Mireia Luzárraga + Alejandro Muiño - Interior Photography, Windows
© José Hevia

The proposal reflects on possible models of public space capable of helping to reverse this situation. A mobile device in the form of a reservoir is home to a multitude of trees, plants, shrubs, and insects capable of mitigating the effects of global warming or stimulating biodiversity. 

ARCA Portable Garden / Takk + Mireia Luzárraga + Alejandro Muiño - Interior Photography, Windows
© José Hevia
ARCA Portable Garden / Takk + Mireia Luzárraga + Alejandro Muiño - Interior Photography, Windows, Stairs, Handrail
© José Hevia

In this way, species capable of absorbing ten times more CO2 than usual, edible wild species that open up new possibilities in our food sovereignty, or species that are capable of summoning other agents through the establishment of relationships of mutualism, tenantism, or symbiosis will be some of the guests who will meet at the installation.

ARCA Portable Garden / Takk + Mireia Luzárraga + Alejandro Muiño - Exterior Photography, Windows
© José Hevia
ARCA Portable Garden / Takk + Mireia Luzárraga + Alejandro Muiño - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Arch
© José Hevia

During the festival, this artifact will move through the streets of Barcelona acting as a pilot project of what could happen: portable gardens that move to the areas of greatest concentration of pollution, new green spaces that are temporarily placed in highly densified areas, or open classrooms for interspecies botanical knowledge. The project is built from the temporary, material, and political possibilities of the present but to imagine future scenarios that are as necessary as they are desirable.

ARCA Portable Garden / Takk + Mireia Luzárraga + Alejandro Muiño - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
© José Hevia
ARCA Portable Garden / Takk + Mireia Luzárraga + Alejandro Muiño - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© José Hevia

