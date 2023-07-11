Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Aesop Palisades Village / Odami - Interior Photography, Door, StairsAesop Palisades Village / Odami - Interior Photography, Kitchen, ShelvingAesop Palisades Village / Odami - Interior Photography, Sink, CountertopAesop Palisades Village / Odami - Interior Photography, Door, Windows, Facade

Store
Los Angeles, United States
Aesop Palisades Village / Odami - Interior Photography, Door, Windows, Facade
© Rafael Gamo

Text description provided by the architects. Aesop Palisades Village takes inspiration from its natural surroundings, as well as the area’s vernacular architecture, where local buildings are delicately perched within a cascading landscape of lush ridges and valleys. Most notably, this includes celebrated local architect Ray Kappe’s own residence, a critical reference for the project.

Aesop Palisades Village / Odami - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Rafael Gamo
Aesop Palisades Village / Odami - Image 8 of 11
Floor Plan

The store is grounded in a base of fresh green tones and layers of highly-textured materials, evoking its verdant context. The walls, ceiling, and floors are all finished with microcement, lending the space a tactile, earthy atmosphere. A velvet curtain meanders across the entire back of the store to hide the inventory storage and utility room, its folds and shimmering texture intensifying the store’s materiality and modulation of light and shadow.

Aesop Palisades Village / Odami - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Shelving
© Rafael Gamo

Gently placed amongst this unfolding landscape, the various storage and display requirements are resolved as long horizontal planes, composed of either reclaimed wood or stainless steel, to create an interplay of levity and mass.

Aesop Palisades Village / Odami - Interior Photography, Door, Stairs
© Rafael Gamo

Further blending inside and outside, and natural and built environments, a skylight was introduced to bring natural light to a new interior garden, the focal point of the store. Wrapped around the garden, a bench, product display, and consultation sink sit amongst the foliage.

Aesop Palisades Village / Odami - Image 11 of 11
Axonometric 03 - Concept

Together, the design for Aesop Pacific Palisades aims to create a biophilic environment, elevating the ritual of self-care through the presence and evocation of nature.

Aesop Palisades Village / Odami - Interior Photography, Sink, Countertop
© Rafael Gamo

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Los Angeles, California, United States

About this office
Odami
Materials

ConcreteFabric

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreUnited States

Materials and Tags

Cite: "Aesop Palisades Village / Odami" 11 Jul 2023.

