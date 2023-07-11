Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Community Center of Fragrant Lake / line+ studio

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Visitor Center, Community Center
Hangzhou, China
  • Project Leader: Kelun Su
  • Construction Drawing Cooperation Unit: Wuhan JZFZ Architectural Design Co., Ltd., Wuhan JZFZ Architectural Design Co., Ltd.
  • Design Team: Hanyue Yang, Rui Shen
  • Co Builder: SMART CITY SMILE CITY
  • Development Management Team: Xiaofang Hu, Zhican Huang, Lin Tao, Zhe Ru, Cheng Guo, Yunbiao Ni
  • Interior Design: LSD Interior Design
  • Landscape Design: Shanghai Landau Landscape Planning and Design Co., Ltd.
  • Investor: Hongan Fushan Real Estate Co., Ltd., Hongan Fushan Real Estate Co., Ltd.
  • Materials: Al-Mg-Mn Alloy Plate, Aluminum Honeycomb Panel, Aluminum Veneer, Stainless Steel Plate, Bamboo Board, Fair-faced Concrete Coating
  • City: Hangzhou
  • Country: China
© Zhi Xia
© Zhi Xia

Text description provided by the architects. Fragrant Lake is a cultural tourism resort community located in the north of Wuhan City, with wilderness and lakes as the original natural community environment. Meng Fanhao, the co-founder and chief architect of line+ studio, was invited to design the first public building in the entire community - the Community Center of Fragrant Lake.

© Zhi Xia
© Zhi Xia

The public life of the community is not only to meet the diversity and richness of activities but also includes the goal of spiritual reshaping. Under the trend of flat, fast, and decentralized times, we hope to use “light” as a medium to create a “daily centrality” that re-links the intimate relationship between people and between people and nature.

© Zhi Xia
© Zhi Xia
Model
Model

The design extracts and abstracts from key elements such as the cornice form and color tone of the Yellow Crane Tower and local traditional buildings, and generates a roof form in which floating cornices and viewing platforms are embedded, implying a majestic and profound local architectural culture. The giant roof not only constitutes the central meaning of the community coordinates in form but also has the plasticity of a deeper spiritual medium for the interior space.

© Zhi Xia
© Zhi Xia

The natural attributes of the site first determine the orientation of the building - facing the northwest, extending to the natural transition; backing to the southeast, and providing direction guidance for the community. The design organizes functional modules such as reading, communication, display, and theater, and covers a continuous large sloping roof, gathering inwards and extending outwards. The overlapping roofs with deep eaves generate rich grey space and internal activity area below the roof. The activity areas and observation deck are above the roof. Small-scale volumes are positioned to draw natural light and lake views inside, such as daylighting skylights and lake-view windows.

© ten vision studio
© ten vision studio
Axonometric
Axonometric
© Zhi Xia
© Zhi Xia

The building as a whole adopts the structural form of a reinforced concrete structure base + partial steel structure roof. The three raised roofs are the center of the structure and the center of the space. Therefore, the concept of "Book Tower" and "Light Atrium" was conceived in the design, and the large-sized components were integrated into it. In this way, a unique and introverted space atmosphere will be generated, as well as to seek the central coupling of structure and architecture.

© Zhi Xia
© Zhi Xia

© line+
© line+

The roof adopts the stepped panel metal roofing system, with obvious vertical edge lines, showing a warm and lustrous texture in the sun. The edge treatment of the roof cornice continues to use the same type of metal roof panels to make the roof and ceiling continuous and complete. The light and slender cornice and the large-area hidden frame ultra-white glass curtain wall together create a deep sense of borderlessness, which melts into the wilderness and forest.

© Zhi Xia
© Zhi Xia

