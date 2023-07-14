Unleashing the Beauty of Nature and Transforming Interior Spaces

Mies van der Rohe's Barcelona Pavilion is known as a sublime fusion of art and simplicity. Through clean lines and smooth plans, the project stands out as a landmark of modernism. The marble tiles in the pavilion are iconic elements, symbolizing the architect's commitment to quality materials, craftsmanship, and the creation of spaces that inspire and transcend time. The panels also intended to create an atmosphere of elegance, sophistication, and timelessness, connecting classic architecture to the contemporary through common materials. With coatings of onyx, travertine marble, and green marble, the surfaces of the walls acquire a reflective quality and become major focal points of the spaces, engaging visitors in a visually captivating experience.

This is the idea behind Tecnografica's decorative panels. Inspired by the striking textures of natural stone, the company's Super Preziosi collection is a series of high-resolution decorative panels. Available in materials such as glass and polycarbonate, the panels allow designers to create iconic focal points and immersive atmospheres in interior spaces, combining aesthetics, technology and customization.

Using the SuperScan HD system, the images used are precisely scanned, capturing all the original materials' intricate details and vibrant colors. In-house designers then thoroughly work on each one to further enhance the artistic peculiarities of each surface, highlighting its unique colors and patterns, and turning the panels into true works of art. To create a natural result and avoid repetitive surfaces, each collection option presents between 3 and 6 slight variations. The result is a highly aesthetic visual effect that immerses viewers in the rich textures, tones, and spectacular shapes found within rocks.

The collection offers three distinct product lines. 'Smart Panel' is made of polycarbonate and represents a breakthrough in the world of large panels and wall coverings, due to its ultra-thin thickness (2.5 mm) and lightness (3 kg/m2). Available in glossy and matte finishes, it offers flexibility for installation on curved walls and columns.

'Dècora Glass', on the other hand, is a decorative laminated glass panel with generous dimensions (up to 148x300 cm) and reduced thickness (8.7 mm). Besides serving as a coating, it can be used as a countertop or support surface, and can also be transformed into backlit panels to create an even greater visual impact.

Finally, the 'Dècora LED' combines decorative panels with integrated LED technology, offering spectacular light and color effects. Its slim profile allows for flexible installation, while its customizable shape and uniform illumination ensure visual continuity. Super Preziosi panels also offer flexibility by allowing customization of design and measurements, and this versatility empowers designers to adapt the panels according to the unique characteristics and requirements of each space, enabling the creation of personalized and engaging interiors that capture everyone's attention.

The lightness of the panels makes them easy to handle and install, providing greater convenience for designers and installers. In addition, the panels have high strength and security, ensuring durability and longevity in a wide range of applications.

Possible applications

These coverings can create different sensations and ambiances within internal spaces. For example, the PHUKET pattern has a softer style, with vertical lines and light colors, and is suitable for living rooms, as it blends harmoniously with the other surfaces and textures present in the space.

On the other hand, the MAUI BLUE pattern has a striking variety of hues and organic shapes. In this case, the strategy used in a commercial environment was to highlight it, through backlighting and choosing sober colors for the rest of the space, creating a significant visual impact.

In a bathroom, the colorful, natural green marble pattern of PARAMÉ completely transforms the environment. The panels act as a scenic backdrop for the bathtub, adding texture and color to a predominantly monochromatic environment.

With the Super Preziosi collection, Tecnografica redefines interior wall coverings, giving designers a platform to unleash their creativity and bring the beauty of nature to life. These high-resolution decorative panels are customizable and use innovative materials, creating iconic focal points and immersive atmospheres in public and private spaces. By combining art, technology, and functionality, they captivate viewers with their timeless elegance, creating striking and unique experiences.