World
Carretas Renovation / Heryco - Exterior PhotographyCarretas Renovation / Heryco - Interior Photography, ArchCarretas Renovation / Heryco - Interior PhotographyCarretas Renovation / Heryco - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair

Renovation
Santiago de Querétaro, Mexico
  • Architects: Heryco
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  550
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Polo Fotografía
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Nanocal, Paleta arquigráfica
  • Lead Architect: Luis Carlos Aguilar González
  • Design Director: José Carlos Hernández Martínez, Luis Carlos Aguilar González
  • Construction Management : José Carlos Hernández Martínez, Luis Carlos Aguilar González
  • City: Santiago de Querétaro
  • Country: Mexico
Carretas Renovation / Heryco - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Polo Fotografía
Carretas Renovation / Heryco - Image 21 of 33
Isometric - existing
Carretas Renovation / Heryco - Exterior Photography
© Polo Fotografía

Text description provided by the architects. Carretas is a renovation project of an apartment building located in a residential, family-friendly, and pedestrian neighborhood in Querétaro, with proximity to and views of the iconic Aqueduct of Querétaro.

Carretas Renovation / Heryco - Interior Photography
© Polo Fotografía
Carretas Renovation / Heryco - Image 22 of 33
Isometric - proposed
Carretas Renovation / Heryco - Interior Photography
© Polo Fotografía

This building, originally built in the 90s, now features four spacious three-bedroom apartments, each with a study, ideal for families and professionals seeking a modern and functional space. Additionally, the ground floor of the building houses an architecture office, making it even more appealing by having a direct connection to the street and acting as an anchor component in the building.

Carretas Renovation / Heryco - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair, Facade
© Polo Fotografía
Carretas Renovation / Heryco - Image 23 of 33
Facade - existing
Carretas Renovation / Heryco - Image 24 of 33
Facade - proposed
Carretas Renovation / Heryco - Interior Photography, Arch
© Polo Fotografía

During the renovation of the building, we faced some unexpected challenges, such as the outdated construction system used in the structure of the building. This system, based on steel beams and lightweight concrete slabs, limited our remodeling options and prevented us from demolishing partition walls. However, we managed to find an aesthetic solution by leaving the steel beams exposed, enhancing the spaciousness and natural lighting in the spaces.

Carretas Renovation / Heryco - Interior Photography
© Polo Fotografía
Carretas Renovation / Heryco - Image 25 of 33
Ground floor plan
Carretas Renovation / Heryco - Interior Photography, Windows
© Polo Fotografía

Despite these challenges, our goal was to give the building a more youthful image by using pigmented lime stucco, steel details, art, and furniture, creating a cohesive and elegant visual effect.

Carretas Renovation / Heryco - Interior Photography, Windows
© Polo Fotografía
Carretas Renovation / Heryco - Image 26 of 33
First floor plan
Carretas Renovation / Heryco - Interior Photography
© Polo Fotografía

We used 'Nanocal' pigmented lime stucco for the entire facade and patios, and reinforced the structure of the building, as the entire roof slab structure was corroded and needed to be uncovered, cleaned, treated, and reinforced from below.

Carretas Renovation / Heryco - Interior Photography, Column
© Polo Fotografía
Carretas Renovation / Heryco - Image 27 of 33
Second floor plan
Carretas Renovation / Heryco - Interior Photography, Arch, Arcade
© Polo Fotografía

In this renovation, we prioritized the comfort of the residents by installing an efficient heating system and ensuring optimal water pressure at all times. We also opened terraces to enjoy the views of the aqueduct and installed high-quality furniture and mattresses to ensure the rest and comfort of the residents.

Carretas Renovation / Heryco - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair
© Polo Fotografía
Carretas Renovation / Heryco - Image 28 of 33
Apartment 1
Carretas Renovation / Heryco - Interior Photography
© Polo Fotografía

To complement the modern aesthetic of the building, we integrated artworks by various Mexican artists, creating a unique and sophisticated atmosphere.

Carretas Renovation / Heryco - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair, Windows
© Polo Fotografía
Carretas Renovation / Heryco - Image 29 of 33
Apartment 2
Carretas Renovation / Heryco - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Polo Fotografía

This renovation project is an excellent example of how architecture can transform spaces and improve the quality of life for people. Additionally, this project represents a positive contribution to the city by reclaiming an abandoned building and turning it into a habitable and functional space. Renovating unused or abandoned buildings not only provides a solution to housing shortages but also reduces pressure on land use and prevents uncontrolled urban expansion.

Carretas Renovation / Heryco - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Polo Fotografía
Carretas Renovation / Heryco - Image 30 of 33
Apartment 3
Carretas Renovation / Heryco - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Polo Fotografía

This project exemplifies how building renovation can have a positive impact on the city and its inhabitants.

Carretas Renovation / Heryco - Image 31 of 33
Apartment 4
Carretas Renovation / Heryco - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Countertop
© Polo Fotografía

Project location

Address:Carretas, 76050 Santiago de Querétaro, Qro., Mexico

Heryco
Cite: "Carretas Renovation / Heryco" [Renovación Carretas / Heryco] 07 Jul 2023. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags