Carretas Renovation / Heryco

Renovation • Santiago de Querétaro, Mexico Architects: Heryco

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 550 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Polo Fotografía

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Nanocal , Paleta arquigráfica

Lead Architect: Luis Carlos Aguilar González

Design Director: José Carlos Hernández Martínez, Luis Carlos Aguilar González

Construction Management : José Carlos Hernández Martínez, Luis Carlos Aguilar González

City: Santiago de Querétaro

Country: Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. Carretas is a renovation project of an apartment building located in a residential, family-friendly, and pedestrian neighborhood in Querétaro, with proximity to and views of the iconic Aqueduct of Querétaro.

This building, originally built in the 90s, now features four spacious three-bedroom apartments, each with a study, ideal for families and professionals seeking a modern and functional space. Additionally, the ground floor of the building houses an architecture office, making it even more appealing by having a direct connection to the street and acting as an anchor component in the building.

During the renovation of the building, we faced some unexpected challenges, such as the outdated construction system used in the structure of the building. This system, based on steel beams and lightweight concrete slabs, limited our remodeling options and prevented us from demolishing partition walls. However, we managed to find an aesthetic solution by leaving the steel beams exposed, enhancing the spaciousness and natural lighting in the spaces.

Despite these challenges, our goal was to give the building a more youthful image by using pigmented lime stucco, steel details, art, and furniture, creating a cohesive and elegant visual effect.

We used 'Nanocal' pigmented lime stucco for the entire facade and patios, and reinforced the structure of the building, as the entire roof slab structure was corroded and needed to be uncovered, cleaned, treated, and reinforced from below.

In this renovation, we prioritized the comfort of the residents by installing an efficient heating system and ensuring optimal water pressure at all times. We also opened terraces to enjoy the views of the aqueduct and installed high-quality furniture and mattresses to ensure the rest and comfort of the residents.

To complement the modern aesthetic of the building, we integrated artworks by various Mexican artists, creating a unique and sophisticated atmosphere.

This renovation project is an excellent example of how architecture can transform spaces and improve the quality of life for people. Additionally, this project represents a positive contribution to the city by reclaiming an abandoned building and turning it into a habitable and functional space. Renovating unused or abandoned buildings not only provides a solution to housing shortages but also reduces pressure on land use and prevents uncontrolled urban expansion.

This project exemplifies how building renovation can have a positive impact on the city and its inhabitants.