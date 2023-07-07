THE CAMPUS / KOKUYO

+ 16

More Specs

Less Specs

Redefinition of Central Office in the City - A renovation project that has transformed a forty-year-old private company building into an experimental site for the future where people can work and live creatively. The main concept is "WORK & LIFE PRECINCT ". The project opens up corporate activities to the city and explores new value in an environment where diverse people are involved.We design "a future prototype of offices in the city," offering a variable public space open to the neighborhood, as well as the experience of empathic resonance necessary in the new era of dispersed working.

Place of controlled chaos, comfortably blended with the city - We have created an open and spacious space through “subtractive operations,” while taking advantage of the existing buildings. Like an oasis in the city, this space is a place where you can feel the subtle charms of nature, with gentle breezes blowing through the building openings and the trees swaying. Believing that such a semi-public, semi-outdoor space stimulates people's creativity, we designed the lower floors of the buildings as a "landscape in harmony with the city. “There is an elaborate and inspiring chaos here, where various programs blend together, and different activities occur every day. Strolling through such inspirational chaos is actually one of the most amazing experiences that any city can offer, although often not available in the office district.

Open an existing building with "Creative Subtraction" - The central one of the three buildings that originally existed was demolished to create an open PARK. Since the site is located on a street corner, we intentionally created many openings in the building wall to provide paths for the wind and people to pass through. We aimed to transform our premises in Shinagawa from a "corporate-oriented, closed workplace" into an "open place, where working people can connect with society.” It is a "space where diverse people gather, and various activities and cultures are born.

"A Landscape with Greenery & Steps" connects the city with the interior - Various stairs and stages were inserted into the two old buildings to create a place where people can stay and relax. The curved stairs and bridges with an organic design stand in good contrast to the old solid building, which is a symbol of this place. Visitors can find their favorite place on the grand staircase that connects the outside and the inside.

A vessel that welcomes diversity and change - We have installed all-gender toilets, a nursing room, a prayer room, and a changing room to create an environment where everyone can demonstrate their individuality. The design of the fixtures on the first floor offers variable usage, with a movable and stackable structure that makes them easy to use outside. We aim to make this renovated space a vessel for diversity and change, as well as a source of inspiration for visitors and our employees alike, thereby contributing to the creation of a colorful and lively scene in the Shinagawa area.