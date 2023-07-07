Young Talent Architecture Award Announces 2023 Winners

The Fundació Mies van der Rohe and Creative Europe have announced winners of the 2023 edition of the EU Prize for Contemporary Architecture / Mies van der Rohe Awards in the Young Talent category.

The projects were revealed during the Eumies Awards Day 2023, which took place in Palazzo Michiel in Venice as part of the Collateral Events of the 18th International Architecture Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia. This year, an additional prize has been added: the Young Talent Open. Created by the Fundació Mies van der Rohe, the award was created for schools from the African continent and Council of Europe nations that are not a part of Creative Europe.

The director of culture, creativity and sport in the European Commission, Mr. Georg Häusler, explained that “Young Talent is a key example of the aims of the European Year of Skills, in which these skillful architects and those that will have the opportunity to work with them will be empowered to successfully handle professional challenges and to fully engage in society”.

Related Article Young Talent Architecture Award 2020 Announces Winners

The winners of the YTAA 2020 are:

Laura Hurley

“Peripheral Cartographies" / School of Engineering and Architecture, SEFS of the University College Cork & Munster Technological University

+ 16

Dinko Jelecevic

“Valter” / The Faculty of Architecture of the Graz University of Technology

+ 16

María de la O Molina Pérez-Tomé

“Eden Archipelago” / Madrid School of Architecture of the Polytechnic University of Madrid

+ 16

Young Talent Open: Shaha Raphael

"Earth Bound" / Architectural Association School of Architecture in London

+ 16

Explore ArchDaily's full coverage on YTAA.