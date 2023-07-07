Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Young Talent Architecture Award Announces 2023 Winners

Young Talent Architecture Award Announces 2023 Winners

Save
Young Talent Architecture Award Announces 2023 Winners

The Fundació Mies van der Rohe and Creative Europe have announced winners of the 2023 edition of the EU Prize for Contemporary Architecture / Mies van der Rohe Awards in the Young Talent category.

The projects were revealed during the Eumies Awards Day 2023, which took place in Palazzo Michiel in Venice as part of the Collateral Events of the 18th International Architecture Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia. This year, an additional prize has been added: the Young Talent Open. Created by the Fundació Mies van der Rohe, the award was created for schools from the African continent and Council of Europe nations that are not a part of Creative Europe.

The director of culture, creativity and sport in the European Commission, Mr. Georg Häusler, explained that “Young Talent is a key example of the aims of the European Year of Skills, in which these skillful architects and those that will have the opportunity to work with them will be empowered to successfully handle professional challenges and to fully engage in society”.

Related Article

Young Talent Architecture Award 2020 Announces Winners

The winners of the YTAA 2020 are:

  • Laura Hurley

“Peripheral Cartographies" / School of Engineering and Architecture, SEFS of the University College Cork & Munster Technological University

Save this picture!
Young Talent Architecture Award Announces 2023 Winners - Image 6 of 21
Peripheral Cartographies. Image Courtesy of Laura Hurley

Young Talent Architecture Award Announces 2023 Winners - Image 2 of 21Young Talent Architecture Award Announces 2023 Winners - Image 3 of 21Young Talent Architecture Award Announces 2023 Winners - Image 4 of 21Young Talent Architecture Award Announces 2023 Winners - Image 5 of 21Young Talent Architecture Award Announces 2023 Winners - More Images+ 16

  • Dinko Jelecevic

“Valter” / The Faculty of Architecture of the Graz University of Technology

Save this picture!
Young Talent Architecture Award Announces 2023 Winners - Image 7 of 21
Valter. Image Courtesy of Dinko Jelecevic

Young Talent Architecture Award Announces 2023 Winners - Image 8 of 21Young Talent Architecture Award Announces 2023 Winners - Image 10 of 21Young Talent Architecture Award Announces 2023 Winners - Image 11 of 21Young Talent Architecture Award Announces 2023 Winners - Image 9 of 21Young Talent Architecture Award Announces 2023 Winners - More Images+ 16

  • María de la O Molina Pérez-Tomé

“Eden Archipelago” / Madrid School of Architecture of the Polytechnic University of Madrid

Save this picture!
Young Talent Architecture Award Announces 2023 Winners - Image 15 of 21
Eden Archipelago. Image Courtesy of María de la O Molina Pérez-Tomé

Young Talent Architecture Award Announces 2023 Winners - Image 14 of 21Young Talent Architecture Award Announces 2023 Winners - Image 12 of 21Young Talent Architecture Award Announces 2023 Winners - Image 16 of 21Young Talent Architecture Award Announces 2023 Winners - Image 13 of 21Young Talent Architecture Award Announces 2023 Winners - More Images+ 16

  • Young Talent Open: Shaha Raphael

"Earth Bound" / Architectural Association School of Architecture in London

Save this picture!
Young Talent Architecture Award Announces 2023 Winners - Image 21 of 21
Earth Bound . Image Courtesy of Shaha Raphael

Young Talent Architecture Award Announces 2023 Winners - Image 19 of 21Young Talent Architecture Award Announces 2023 Winners - Image 18 of 21Young Talent Architecture Award Announces 2023 Winners - Image 20 of 21Young Talent Architecture Award Announces 2023 Winners - Image 17 of 21Young Talent Architecture Award Announces 2023 Winners - More Images+ 16

Explore ArchDaily's full coverage on YTAA.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Nour Fakharany
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Nour Fakharany. "Young Talent Architecture Award Announces 2023 Winners" 07 Jul 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1003595/young-talent-architecture-award-announces-2023-winners> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags