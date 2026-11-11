Danubio Budapest Building / T2.a Architects

© Zsolt Batár

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Text description provided by the architects. Designed by T2a Architects and completed recently on the site of a former river gravel pit on the banks of the Danube in Budapest, the Danubio residential building responds to the unique urban and natural environment, partially overriding the rules of Budapest real estate developers, and realizes a concept that treats sustainability not only as a slogan but also revives many pre-existing but now forgotten architectural solutions and recreates them in a modern, timeless form.