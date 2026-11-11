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Danubio Budapest Building / T2.a Architects

Danubio Budapest Building / T2.a Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows Danubio Budapest Building / T2.a Architects - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows Danubio Budapest Building / T2.a Architects - Exterior Photography, Cityscape Danubio Budapest Building / T2.a Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail Danubio Budapest Building / T2.a Architects - More Images+ 27

Curated by Paula Pintos

Housing, Residential
Budapest, Hungary
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Danubio Budapest Building / T2.a Architects - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Cityscape
© Zsolt Batár

Text description provided by the architects. Designed by T2a Architects and completed recently on the site of a former river gravel pit on the banks of the Danube in Budapest, the Danubio residential building responds to the unique urban and natural environment, partially overriding the rules of Budapest real estate developers, and realizes a concept that treats sustainability not only as a slogan but also revives many pre-existing but now forgotten architectural solutions and recreates them in a modern, timeless form.

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T2.a Architects
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GlassConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingBuildingsResidentialHungary

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GlassConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingBuildingsResidentialHungary
Cite: " Danubio Budapest Building / T2.a Architects" 11 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1003582/danubio-budapest-building-t-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Zsolt Batár

布达佩斯 Danubio 住宅楼 / T2.a Architects

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