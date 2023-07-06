Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Deelfabriek Community Center / TRANS architectuur I stedenbouw

Deelfabriek Community Center / TRANS architectuur I stedenbouw

Deelfabriek Community Center / TRANS architectuur I stedenbouw - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeDeelfabriek Community Center / TRANS architectuur I stedenbouw - Exterior Photography, Door, Brick, Windows, FacadeDeelfabriek Community Center / TRANS architectuur I stedenbouw - Interior Photography, Brick, Windows, Facade, ColumnDeelfabriek Community Center / TRANS architectuur I stedenbouw - Interior Photography, BeamDeelfabriek Community Center / TRANS architectuur I stedenbouw - More Images+ 9

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Public Architecture, Community Center
Kortrijk, Belgium
Deelfabriek Community Center / TRANS architectuur I stedenbouw - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Stijn Bollaert

Text description provided by the architects. The old fire station in Kortrijk was redeveloped as the ‘ Deelfabriek’, a meeting point where initiatives by citizens, the neighborhood, and the city can find each other. The Deelfabriek wants to promote sharing as an alternative for ownership and stimulate empowerment, while various initiators can strengthen and improve each other.

Deelfabriek Community Center / TRANS architectuur I stedenbouw - Image 10 of 14
Site Plan
Deelfabriek Community Center / TRANS architectuur I stedenbouw - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Stijn Bollaert

The building “Tuighuizen” was built in 1940 and was classified as a heritage monument in 2003. This particular building stands out because of the vertical volume of the tower with the glass stairwell next to the lower wings constructed in concrete and covered with a brick façade.

Deelfabriek Community Center / TRANS architectuur I stedenbouw - Exterior Photography, Door, Brick, Windows, Facade
© Stijn Bollaert
Deelfabriek Community Center / TRANS architectuur I stedenbouw - Image 11 of 14
Ground Floor Plan

The design underlines a welcoming gesture given by opening up the building on the corner and situating a market hall in this location. It is a space where all participants can promote their initiatives to the public and a social grocer can display its goods. In the heart of the building, a series of ateliers are positioned, each has its own address on the courtyard that was opened up. The existing industrial warehouse will be renovated as a central depot.

Deelfabriek Community Center / TRANS architectuur I stedenbouw - Interior Photography, Brick, Windows, Facade, Column
© Stijn Bollaert
Deelfabriek Community Center / TRANS architectuur I stedenbouw - Interior Photography, Beam
© Stijn Bollaert
Deelfabriek Community Center / TRANS architectuur I stedenbouw - Image 13 of 14
Section

In the tower, a climbing club finds a home. The glass-covered crown of the tower will be a unique meeting space under the sky that was edited by an artist. The Deelfabriek will become a beacon for the neighborhood and far beyond, giving the ‘sharing economy’ a place in the city.

Deelfabriek Community Center / TRANS architectuur I stedenbouw - Interior Photography, Facade
© Stijn Bollaert

Project location

Address:Rijkswachtstraat 5, 8500 Kortrijk, Belgium

