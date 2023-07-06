Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
HARMAY Guangzhou / NIHILII STUDIO

HARMAY Guangzhou / NIHILII STUDIO

HARMAY Guangzhou / NIHILII STUDIO - Interior Photography, Door, ColumnHARMAY Guangzhou / NIHILII STUDIO - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam, SteelHARMAY Guangzhou / NIHILII STUDIO - Interior PhotographyHARMAY Guangzhou / NIHILII STUDIO - Interior Photography, BeamHARMAY Guangzhou / NIHILII STUDIO - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Store
Guangzhou, China
  • Architects: NIHILII STUDIO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  749
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Bowen Gu
  • Lead Architect: Fuzi He
  • Design Team: Mengjie Li, Jiayao Wang, Ouyang Zijie, Yang Yang
  • General Contractor: Beijing Baishangda Decoration Design Engineering Co., Ltd.
  • Display Supplier: Shanghai Yueben Decoration Engineering Co., Ltd.
  • Text: Yanyun Hu
  • Lighting Design: 上海莱米达照明设计工程有限公司
  • Renderings: 上海百力效果图工作室
  • Client: HARMAY
  • City: Guangzhou
  • Country: China
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
HARMAY Guangzhou / NIHILII STUDIO - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Handrail
© Bowen Gu

Text description provided by the architects. Situated in Guangzhou, a historic port city in southern China, our completed interior design project draws inspiration from the city's maritime heritage and cultural significance. The concept takes cues from the city's role as a trading hub and the starting point of the maritime Silk Road.

HARMAY Guangzhou / NIHILII STUDIO - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam, Steel
© Bowen Gu
HARMAY Guangzhou / NIHILII STUDIO - Image 28 of 30
Plan - 1st Floor
HARMAY Guangzhou / NIHILII STUDIO - Interior Photography
© Bowen Gu

The space is divided into two levels, with the ground floor accessed from the street. The main entrance features a perforated stainless steel grille and aluminum panels on the walls and ceilings, creating a visually striking composition. The material transitions guide visitors through the space, while a wave-shaped aluminum sheet acts as both a visual barrier and a guide.

HARMAY Guangzhou / NIHILII STUDIO - Interior Photography
© Bowen Gu
HARMAY Guangzhou / NIHILII STUDIO - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Bowen Gu

Upon entering the interior, a sense of tranquility and openness is experienced. An elevated wooden platform offers a panoramic view of the entire space, while a blue staircase becomes the visual centerpiece, evoking a seaside atmosphere. The ground floor features aluminum frames, glass curtain walls, and concrete columns, reminiscent of a dockyard. Red steel columns with mechanical hooks create a visual resemblance to port cranes.

HARMAY Guangzhou / NIHILII STUDIO - Interior Photography, Stairs, Steel, Handrail
© Bowen Gu
HARMAY Guangzhou / NIHILII STUDIO - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail, Beam
© Bowen Gu

The design concept employs a montage technique, combining scenes related to sea, shipping, and port. Different perspectives and associations are created as viewers' gazes shift, triggering a narrative and flashback effect. Props such as furniture, display stands, and partitions are strategically placed, emphasizing core elements and creating a dynamic visual experience. The props also serve functional purposes, guiding circulation, dividing areas, and displaying products.

HARMAY Guangzhou / NIHILII STUDIO - Interior Photography
© Bowen Gu
HARMAY Guangzhou / NIHILII STUDIO - Image 29 of 30
Plan - 2nd Floor
HARMAY Guangzhou / NIHILII STUDIO - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Bowen Gu

Through color, texture, and form, the design aims to stimulate viewers' imagination and create a rhythmic transition between scenes. The composition of the space reflects the historical and cultural context of Guangzhou, inviting visitors to explore and engage with the maritime narrative.

HARMAY Guangzhou / NIHILII STUDIO - Interior Photography, Door, Column
© Bowen Gu

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, China

About this office
NIHILII STUDIO
Office

Cite: "HARMAY Guangzhou / NIHILII STUDIO" 06 Jul 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1003561/harmay-guangzhou-nihilii-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

