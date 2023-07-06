Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cultural Center
  4. United Kingdom
  5. The Fireworks Factory at Woolwich Works / Bennetts Associates

The Fireworks Factory at Woolwich Works / Bennetts Associates

Save
The Fireworks Factory at Woolwich Works / Bennetts Associates

The Fireworks Factory at Woolwich Works / Bennetts Associates - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeThe Fireworks Factory at Woolwich Works / Bennetts Associates - Interior Photography, BeamThe Fireworks Factory at Woolwich Works / Bennetts Associates - Interior Photography, Chair, Windows, BeamThe Fireworks Factory at Woolwich Works / Bennetts Associates - Interior Photography, Facade, BeamThe Fireworks Factory at Woolwich Works / Bennetts Associates - More Images+ 9

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Cultural Center
Woolwich, United Kingdom
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
The Fireworks Factory at Woolwich Works / Bennetts Associates - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Timothy Soar

Text description provided by the architects. When the Ministry of Defence moved out of the vast Woolwich Arsenal in London in the late 20th century, it left behind redundant industrial structures and numerous opportunities for development. With the residential blocks completed over the last 20 years, a key group of five historic buildings remained at the center, earmarked for cultural use. Greenwich Council has substantially invested in creating what is now known as Woolwich Works.

Save this picture!
The Fireworks Factory at Woolwich Works / Bennetts Associates - Interior Photography, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Timothy Soar
Save this picture!
The Fireworks Factory at Woolwich Works / Bennetts Associates - Interior Photography, Beam
© Timothy Soar
Save this picture!
The Fireworks Factory at Woolwich Works / Bennetts Associates - Image 12 of 14
Plan - Ground floor

Bennetts Associates refurbished three buildings for short-term use by the theatre group Punchdrunk and converted the other two - known as The Fireworks Factory and the Academy - for permanent arts venues. Containing performance spaces, dance studios, artists’ workshops, cafes, and rental spaces the Fireworks Factory is the largest space at the Woolwich Works - a key group of five Grade II and II* listed historic.

Save this picture!
The Fireworks Factory at Woolwich Works / Bennetts Associates - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam, Handrail
© Timothy Soar
Save this picture!
The Fireworks Factory at Woolwich Works / Bennetts Associates - Image 13 of 14
Elevation
Save this picture!
The Fireworks Factory at Woolwich Works / Bennetts Associates - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Glass
© Timothy Soar
Save this picture!
The Fireworks Factory at Woolwich Works / Bennetts Associates - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam
© Timothy Soar

The project has been the winner of both the RIBA National Award 2023 and the RIBA London Conservation Award 2023. From the beginning it was recognized that extensive work was required to adapt these buildings to new use, however along with expert input from Consarc Design Group (the conservation architects), Bennetts Associates were able to develop a sophisticated approach that focused change on key areas for maximum benefit, allowing the rest of the buildings to appear as ‘light touch’ and preserved as possible.

Save this picture!
The Fireworks Factory at Woolwich Works / Bennetts Associates - Interior Photography, Chair
© Timothy Soar

Despite its multiple cast-iron columns, the Fireworks Factory hall has been engineered for 800 seated or 1200 standing, using flexible arrangements of staging, raked seating, or flat floor. As the beautiful original structure was extremely lightweight (in case of explosions), ingenuity was required not only to re-use the roof trusses and timber decking but also to accommodate acoustic and thermal insulation, new glazing, fabric ductwork, lighting, and services. The intention throughout has been to make the high-level additions almost invisible, with the enclosing walls and lobby making its new identity explicit.

Save this picture!
The Fireworks Factory at Woolwich Works / Bennetts Associates - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Timothy Soar

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Woolwich, London, United Kingdom

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Bennetts Associates
Office

Materials

WoodSteelBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureCultural CenterUnited Kingdom

Materials and Tags

WoodSteelBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureCultural CenterUnited Kingdom
Cite: "The Fireworks Factory at Woolwich Works / Bennetts Associates" 06 Jul 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1003532/the-fireworks-factory-at-woolwich-works-bennetts-associates> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest CountersCheck the latest CountersCheck the latest Counters

Check the latest Counters

Check the latest ChairsCheck the latest ChairsCheck the latest Chairs

Check the latest Chairs

Top #Tags