BI-HESAR Residential Apartments / KARABON

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Residential
Tehran, Iran
  • Architects: KARABON
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2016
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Mehdi Panahi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Akhavan, NAMIKARAN WINDOWS, Namachin Brick, Nirvana, Nooran Lighting, ROST, SSS - sang safir sepahan, Tabriz Tile Group, Taraghikhah
  • Lead Architects: Mehdi Panahi
  • Mechanical: Tochal
  • Design Associate: Mohammadreza Riahi , Elham Paziree
  • Landscape: Mostafa Amirinia , Zohreh Bakhtiari
  • Civil Engineer: Mr Sabzi , Mohammad Ali Panahi
  • Program / Use / Building Function: Residential Apartment
  • Façade Stone: Sang Safir Sepahan
  • Windows: Namikaran
  • City: Tehran
  • Country: Iran
Save this picture!
BI-HESAR Residential Apartments / KARABON - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Mehdi Panahi

Text description provided by the architects. Creating an open space inside the neighborhood reinforces the belonging common sense for residents, neighbors, and passers and increases the green area.   In proportion to the employer's investment plan, the landlord's demands, and the neighborhood's needs, this project was designed for the crowded urban fabric of Hekmat (Dezashib).

Save this picture!
BI-HESAR Residential Apartments / KARABON - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Mehdi Panahi
Save this picture!
BI-HESAR Residential Apartments / KARABON - Image 14 of 20
Plan - 1st floor
Save this picture!
BI-HESAR Residential Apartments / KARABON - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Mehdi Panahi

Today's missing piece of the urban fabric puzzle is the open and green spaces in which not only the building occupants but also all of the neighbors feel familiarity and fixation.  Like many other apartment projects, on the one hand, maximum building area and land reform, and on the other hand, locating parking and cars path minimize the open space, green area, and country yard. Also, the building was significant due to its location at the intersection of three alleys and its unique centrality among the neighbors.

Save this picture!
BI-HESAR Residential Apartments / KARABON - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair
© Mehdi Panahi
Save this picture!
BI-HESAR Residential Apartments / KARABON - Interior Photography, Facade
© Mehdi Panahi

Due to all limitations, we did our best. We saw the project's open spaces as an excellent opportunity to strengthen neighborly relations, and we were looking for a chance to increase the lost greenery.  With the relevant details, we designed what was left of the yard in order to maximize the open space and greenery, and by freeing up the yard space from a perceptual point of view, we increased the neighborhood's open space and the green landscape.  In unbuilt spaces in our cities' back alleys, being in an open and green area and touching plants' freshness is the least we need. 

Save this picture!
BI-HESAR Residential Apartments / KARABON - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade, Balcony
© Mehdi Panahi
Save this picture!
BI-HESAR Residential Apartments / KARABON - Image 19 of 20
South elevation

The choice of appropriate and indigenous materials in harmony with adjacent buildings was another attempt to harmonize and integrate and create a calm urban body and strengthen the sense of belonging.  Finally, we called the project "Bi-Hesar" ("No-Wall") with open and semi-open spaces and maximum presence of plants and unfenced yards.

Save this picture!
BI-HESAR Residential Apartments / KARABON - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Mehdi Panahi

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Tehran Province, Tehran, District 6, Hekmat, Iran

