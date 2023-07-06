Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Main Entrance for The Old Town Museum / Cubo Arkitekter

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Museum
Aarhus, Denmark
  • Architects: Cubo Arkitekter
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Martin Schubert, Helene Høyer Mikkelsen
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  HS Hansen, KlinkerOutdoor, Profile, ScandiBo, Swedoor, Tarkett, Vola
  • Lead Architects: Bo Lautrup, Per Preem Ravn, Ralf Wagner, Victor Josefsen
Main Entrance for The Old Town Museum / Cubo Arkitekter - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Martin Schubert

‘Den Gamle By’ – A New Beginning for The Old Town Museum. The main entrance to The Old Town Museum in Aarhus has been relocated to open directly towards downtown Aarhus, and thus presenting a new, welcoming, and captivating appearance. It serves as a warm invitation to embark on a unique journey through time; an imminent time travel experience, where visitors arrive in the present and travel further into the past, as they gradually experience and participate in the cultural and architectural history while exploring The Old Town Museum.

Main Entrance for The Old Town Museum / Cubo Arkitekter - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Helene Høyer Mikkelsen

The new entrance becomes a prominent landmark along a cultural corridor, extending from the AROS Art Museum and ‘Musikhuset’ - The Concert Hall of Aarhus, towards The Old Town Museum and the Botanical Garden.

Main Entrance for The Old Town Museum / Cubo Arkitekter - Image 11 of 14
Floor plan

The main entrance's foyer resembles a vast covered plaza, situated at the intersection between the protected Botanical Garden and The Old Town Museum. The building has been carefully integrated into the rolling moraine landscape of the Garden's southern section. Also, the exquisite pavilion of the architect Anton Rosen from 1909 becomes an integral part of the foyer's interior design through a spatial dialogue with the surprising, inverted roof structure.

Main Entrance for The Old Town Museum / Cubo Arkitekter - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Helene Høyer Mikkelsen

The foyer is a spacious and well-organized area capable of accommodating many visitors simultaneously, thanks to the expansive roof structure that acts as a canopy, encompassing both the visitors and the foyer facilities. This design element not only marks the space as a significant public area but also introduces guests to the exceptional craftsmanship and historical quality of The Old Town Museum through meticulous attention to the detailing of materials and the main structure.

Main Entrance for The Old Town Museum / Cubo Arkitekter - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Beam
Courtesy of Cubo Arkitekter

The main entrance stands as a new edifice for The Old Town Museum, respectfully blending the essence of the historical site with the modernity of the newly constructed building.

Main Entrance for The Old Town Museum / Cubo Arkitekter - Image 13 of 14
Section

The recent inauguration of the new main entrance is the culmination of a larger project and completes a new 1974-quarter and the opening of the new 2014 Street.

Main Entrance for The Old Town Museum / Cubo Arkitekter - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Helene Høyer Mikkelsen

Project location

Address:Viborgvej 2, 8000 Aarhus, Denmark

Cubo Arkitekter
Office

Cultural Architecture, Museums & Exhibit, Museum, Denmark
Cite: "Main Entrance for The Old Town Museum / Cubo Arkitekter" 06 Jul 2023. ArchDaily.

