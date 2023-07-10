Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Store
  4. Brazil
  5. Zee Dog Temple Store / B.co Arquitetura + Bel Lobo + Cajoo Studio

Zee Dog Temple Store / B.co Arquitetura + Bel Lobo + Cajoo Studio

Save
Zee Dog Temple Store / B.co Arquitetura + Bel Lobo + Cajoo Studio

Zee Dog Temple Store / B.co Arquitetura + Bel Lobo + Cajoo Studio - Interior PhotographyZee Dog Temple Store / B.co Arquitetura + Bel Lobo + Cajoo Studio - Interior Photography, ClosetZee Dog Temple Store / B.co Arquitetura + Bel Lobo + Cajoo Studio - Interior Photography, LightingZee Dog Temple Store / B.co Arquitetura + Bel Lobo + Cajoo Studio - Interior Photography, KitchenZee Dog Temple Store / B.co Arquitetura + Bel Lobo + Cajoo Studio - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
  • Arquiteta Líder: Patrícia Batista
  • Engineering: Saeng Engenharia
  • Interiors: Studio
  • Furniture: Viecelli Móveis 
  • Landscape: Ricardo Almeida, Teco Paisagismo
  • Lighting: Foco Luz e Desenho
  • Acoustic: Lando Som
  • Structure: Praxis Engenharia
  • Foundations: FX Sondagens
  • Electrics: Record 
  • Hydraulics: Install Engenharia
  • Ar Conditioned: Pro Rack
  • Construction: Saeng Engenharia
  • City: São Paulo
  • Country: Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Zee Dog Temple Store / B.co Arquitetura + Bel Lobo + Cajoo Studio - Exterior Photography
© Pedro Mascaro

Text description provided by the architects. The ZeeDog brand was born with a special purpose: connecting dogs and people. Therefor to  create the perfect Temple, only natural it would be connected to the city as well. From the street it’s already possible to experience the main building, suspended above the Zeepark and connected by a footbridge to the sidewalk.

Save this picture!
Zee Dog Temple Store / B.co Arquitetura + Bel Lobo + Cajoo Studio - Interior Photography
© Pedro Mascaro
Save this picture!
Zee Dog Temple Store / B.co Arquitetura + Bel Lobo + Cajoo Studio - Interior Photography, Closet
© Pedro Mascaro

On the first floor we found a dark room, exclusively for Pets products. The dark finishes and focal lighting bring emphasis to the colourful and patterned products, worthy of a temple.

Save this picture!
Zee Dog Temple Store / B.co Arquitetura + Bel Lobo + Cajoo Studio - Interior Photography
© Pedro Mascaro
Save this picture!
Zee Dog Temple Store / B.co Arquitetura + Bel Lobo + Cajoo Studio - Interior Photography
© Pedro Mascaro

For the launch of their new product line for human, on the second floor was designed a brighter space, in opposition to the first, but maintaining the connection with the brand by keeping it practice and full of personality.

Save this picture!
Zee Dog Temple Store / B.co Arquitetura + Bel Lobo + Cajoo Studio - Interior Photography, Shelving
© Pedro Mascaro
Save this picture!
Zee Dog Temple Store / B.co Arquitetura + Bel Lobo + Cajoo Studio - Image 25 of 29
Section
Save this picture!
Zee Dog Temple Store / B.co Arquitetura + Bel Lobo + Cajoo Studio - Interior Photography, Closet
© Pedro Mascaro
Save this picture!
Zee Dog Temple Store / B.co Arquitetura + Bel Lobo + Cajoo Studio - Interior Photography, Lighting
© Pedro Mascaro

Still in the main building we get to the rooftop, where they reinforce human connection with the city through cool events during the day.

Save this picture!
Zee Dog Temple Store / B.co Arquitetura + Bel Lobo + Cajoo Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Deck
© Pedro Mascaro

On the underground basement, we get the most important connection for the brand. The ZeePark is the perfect space to connect dogs and people. A wide courtyard for the dogs to play, partially covered by the main building and with a special washing station for all kinds of care for all kinds of dogs and humans.

Save this picture!
Zee Dog Temple Store / B.co Arquitetura + Bel Lobo + Cajoo Studio - Image 10 of 29
© Pedro Mascaro

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:São Paulo, São Paulo State, Brazil

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
B.co Arquitetura
Office
Bel Lobo
Office
Cajoo Studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreBrazil
Cite: "Zee Dog Temple Store / B.co Arquitetura + Bel Lobo + Cajoo Studio" [Loja Zee Dog Temple / B.co Arquitetura + Bel Lobo + Cajoo Studio] 10 Jul 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1003481/zee-dog-temple-store-bco-arquitetura-plus-bel-lobo-plus-cajoo-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desk TidiesCheck the latest Desk TidiesCheck the latest Desk Tidies

Check the latest Desk Tidies

Top #Tags