Zee Dog Temple Store / B.co Arquitetura + Bel Lobo + Cajoo Studio

Arquiteta Líder: Patrícia Batista

Engineering: Saeng Engenharia

Interiors: Studio

Furniture: Viecelli Móveis

Landscape: Ricardo Almeida, Teco Paisagismo

Lighting: Foco Luz e Desenho

Acoustic: Lando Som

Structure: Praxis Engenharia

Foundations: FX Sondagens

Electrics: Record

Hydraulics: Install Engenharia

Ar Conditioned: Pro Rack

Construction: Saeng Engenharia

City: São Paulo

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. The ZeeDog brand was born with a special purpose: connecting dogs and people. Therefor to create the perfect Temple, only natural it would be connected to the city as well. From the street it’s already possible to experience the main building, suspended above the Zeepark and connected by a footbridge to the sidewalk.

On the first floor we found a dark room, exclusively for Pets products. The dark finishes and focal lighting bring emphasis to the colourful and patterned products, worthy of a temple.

For the launch of their new product line for human, on the second floor was designed a brighter space, in opposition to the first, but maintaining the connection with the brand by keeping it practice and full of personality.

Still in the main building we get to the rooftop, where they reinforce human connection with the city through cool events during the day.

On the underground basement, we get the most important connection for the brand. The ZeePark is the perfect space to connect dogs and people. A wide courtyard for the dogs to play, partially covered by the main building and with a special washing station for all kinds of care for all kinds of dogs and humans.