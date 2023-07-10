Zee Dog Temple Store / B.co Arquitetura + Bel Lobo + Cajoo Studio

- Arquiteta Líder: Patrícia Batista
- Engineering: Saeng Engenharia
- Interiors: Studio
- Furniture: Viecelli Móveis
- Landscape: Ricardo Almeida, Teco Paisagismo
- Lighting: Foco Luz e Desenho
- Acoustic: Lando Som
- Structure: Praxis Engenharia
- Foundations: FX Sondagens
- Electrics: Record
- Hydraulics: Install Engenharia
- Ar Conditioned: Pro Rack
- Construction: Saeng Engenharia
- City: São Paulo
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. The ZeeDog brand was born with a special purpose: connecting dogs and people. Therefor to create the perfect Temple, only natural it would be connected to the city as well. From the street it’s already possible to experience the main building, suspended above the Zeepark and connected by a footbridge to the sidewalk.
On the first floor we found a dark room, exclusively for Pets products. The dark finishes and focal lighting bring emphasis to the colourful and patterned products, worthy of a temple.
For the launch of their new product line for human, on the second floor was designed a brighter space, in opposition to the first, but maintaining the connection with the brand by keeping it practice and full of personality.
Still in the main building we get to the rooftop, where they reinforce human connection with the city through cool events during the day.
On the underground basement, we get the most important connection for the brand. The ZeePark is the perfect space to connect dogs and people. A wide courtyard for the dogs to play, partially covered by the main building and with a special washing station for all kinds of care for all kinds of dogs and humans.