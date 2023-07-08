Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Save
HSC Cemetery / Objektor - Image 2 of 35HSC Cemetery / Objektor - Image 3 of 35HSC Cemetery / Objektor - Exterior Photography, FacadeHSC Cemetery / Objektor - Interior Photography, WindowsHSC Cemetery / Objektor - More Images

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Religious Architecture, Cemetery, Landscape
Suchdol, Czech Republic
  Architecture Office: Objektor
  Cooperative Architect: Martin Rosa
  Landscape Design: Lucie Medková | Ateliér kontinual
  Graphic Design: Jan Stuchlík
  City: Suchdol
  Country: Czech Republic
More SpecsLess Specs
HSC Cemetery / Objektor - Image 2 of 35
© PKučera Photography

Text description provided by the architects. The winning competition proposal for the new cemetery is based on existing qualities of the area – treetops of an elderly chestnut alley, horizons of surrounding fields, existing cemetery wall, the chapel of St. Wenceslas, and axis of a trail leading to the rocky lookout towards Goat ridges. We define the cemetery area through structures, principles, and materials; dividing the space by a grid of cemetery walls and paths enables the easy growth of the cemetery according to capacity needs in the future while maintaining the general concept.

HSC Cemetery / Objektor - Exterior Photography
© PKučera Photography
HSC Cemetery / Objektor - Exterior Photography
© PKučera Photography
HSC Cemetery / Objektor - Image 28 of 35
Site Plan
Site Plan

The landscape is regulated, yet leaving some areas less defined, aiming to integrate the cemetery gardens in the surrounding fields and meadows over time. By the entrance, a utility house for the cemetery keeper is designed, incorporating public bathrooms as well. New parking spots are defined.

HSC Cemetery / Objektor - Image 3 of 35
© PKučera Photography
HSC Cemetery / Objektor - Image 29 of 35
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The chapel of St. Wenceslas is reopened as a spiritual shelter for anyone seeking it. The grove behind the chapel is dedicated to alternative burial methods – placing the ashes by the roots of the trees or scattering them on the meadow.

HSC Cemetery / Objektor - Exterior Photography, Facade
© PKučera Photography
HSC Cemetery / Objektor - Exterior Photography, Facade
© PKučera Photography
HSC Cemetery / Objektor - Image 30 of 35
Section A
Section A
HSC Cemetery / Objektor - Interior Photography, Windows
© PKučera Photography

Horizontality, destigmatization of the cemetery space, transparency of the cemetery wall, vistas, and integration in the landscape – are the main themes defining this newly created public space. As a part of the assignment, we collaborate with the graphic designer on the manual of gravestones and orientation system.

HSC Cemetery / Objektor - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© PKučera Photography

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Suchdol, Czech Republic

