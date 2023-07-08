HSC Cemetery / Objektor

+ 30

Architecture Office: Objektor

Cooperative Architect: Martin Rosa

Landscape Design: Lucie Medková | Ateliér kontinual

Graphic Design: Jan Stuchlík

City: Suchdol

Country: Czech Republic

Text description provided by the architects. The winning competition proposal for the new cemetery is based on existing qualities of the area – treetops of an elderly chestnut alley, horizons of surrounding fields, existing cemetery wall, the chapel of St. Wenceslas, and axis of a trail leading to the rocky lookout towards Goat ridges. We define the cemetery area through structures, principles, and materials; dividing the space by a grid of cemetery walls and paths enables the easy growth of the cemetery according to capacity needs in the future while maintaining the general concept.

The landscape is regulated, yet leaving some areas less defined, aiming to integrate the cemetery gardens in the surrounding fields and meadows over time. By the entrance, a utility house for the cemetery keeper is designed, incorporating public bathrooms as well. New parking spots are defined.

The chapel of St. Wenceslas is reopened as a spiritual shelter for anyone seeking it. The grove behind the chapel is dedicated to alternative burial methods – placing the ashes by the roots of the trees or scattering them on the meadow.

Horizontality, destigmatization of the cemetery space, transparency of the cemetery wall, vistas, and integration in the landscape – are the main themes defining this newly created public space. As a part of the assignment, we collaborate with the graphic designer on the manual of gravestones and orientation system.