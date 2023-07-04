Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. TF House / Cristián Romero Valente

TF House / Cristián Romero Valente - Exterior Photography, ForestTF House / Cristián Romero Valente - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeTF House / Cristián Romero Valente - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Beam, Bench, WindowsTF House / Cristián Romero Valente - Exterior PhotographyTF House / Cristián Romero Valente - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Puerto Varas, Chile
  • Architects: Cristián Romero Valente
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  144
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Marcos Zegers
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Casa Mobili, Comercial Arratia, Mima Cerámica, Thermik Haus, Zona Eficiente
TF House / Cristián Romero Valente - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Marcos Zegers
TF House / Cristián Romero Valente - Image 12 of 19
Location

Text description provided by the architects. Casa TF is a single-family home located in southern Chile, Los Lagos region, Puerto Varas commune.

TF House / Cristián Romero Valente - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Marcos Zegers
TF House / Cristián Romero Valente - Image 13 of 19
Site plan

The house is oriented towards the northeast, providing a wide view of the Osorno volcano. Its design allows natural light to illuminate the interior both in the morning and in the afternoon. The construction, which combines wood and steel beams, is suspended from the ground to integrate with the natural environment and offer a better view of the surrounding landscape. The typical wooden sheds of the region were used as a reference. 

TF House / Cristián Romero Valente - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Beam, Bench, Windows
© Marcos Zegers
TF House / Cristián Romero Valente - Image 14 of 19
Ground floor plan

The structure of the house consists of steel pillars that support the roof, while the exterior walls are made of rough pine wood. Inside, wood is the protagonist, being used on all surfaces to create a warm and welcoming atmosphere. 

TF House / Cristián Romero Valente - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Windows, Beam
© Marcos Zegers
TF House / Cristián Romero Valente - Image 15 of 19
Roof plan

The gable roof and eaves are designed to efficiently face the north wind and winter rains, as well as the south wind in summer. Inside the house, the height favors better natural lighting and ventilation. In addition, it has continuous windows that provide continuous lighting from side to side of the roof. Its excellent thermal and acoustic insulation is due to the use of recycled paper cellulose.

TF House / Cristián Romero Valente - Interior Photography, Door, Beam
© Marcos Zegers
TF House / Cristián Romero Valente - Image 16 of 19
Section

The distribution of the house is based on a modulation that allows for the use of natural light on all sides. Access to the house is through an external staircase that leads to a platform from where you enter a single floor with an area of ​​144.7 square meters. The house program is divided into three areas: kitchen, dining room, and living room in one area, while the bedrooms are in another more private area. 

TF House / Cristián Romero Valente - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Marcos Zegers
TF House / Cristián Romero Valente - Image 17 of 19
Section
TF House / Cristián Romero Valente - Exterior Photography
© Marcos Zegers

Casa TF is a space that integrates with the natural environment and values ​​the views of the sector.

TF House / Cristián Romero Valente - Exterior Photography
© Marcos Zegers
TF House / Cristián Romero Valente - Image 19 of 19
Elevations
TF House / Cristián Romero Valente - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Marcos Zegers

Project gallery

About this office
Cristián Romero Valente
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesChile
Cite: "TF House / Cristián Romero Valente" [Casa TF / Cristián Romero Valente] 04 Jul 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1003402/tf-house-cristian-romero-valente> ISSN 0719-8884

