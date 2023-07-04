Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Mühle Shaving Offices / Atelier ST | Gesellschaft von Architekten mbH

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Industrial Architecture, Office Buildings, Sustainability
Stützengrün, Germany
  Building Function: Production hall
  City: Stützengrün
  Country: Germany
© Simon Menges
Mühle Shaving Offices / Atelier ST | Gesellschaft von Architekten mbH - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Simon Menges

Text description provided by the architects. Mühle GmbH & Co.KG produces the finest shaving products as a third-generation family business at the site in Stützengrün since 1945. With the replacement of Hall 4, the traditional location in the Erzgebirge is expanded and completed. The design objective was to integrate the new building unobtrusively into the heterogeneous factory structure and at the same time to generate an object with a strong and independent identity.

© Simon Menges
Mühle Shaving Offices / Atelier ST | Gesellschaft von Architekten mbH - Exterior Photography, Windows, Handrail
© Simon Menges
© Simon Menges
Mühle Shaving Offices / Atelier ST | Gesellschaft von Architekten mbH - Exterior Photography, Door, Windows, Facade
© Simon Menges

At first glance, a simple industrial building. On closer inspection, a finely shimmering, mysterious object communicates the value of the products manufactured at the site of Mühle GmbH & Co.KG.

Plan - Ground floor
Mühle Shaving Offices / Atelier ST | Gesellschaft von Architekten mbH - Image 13 of 18
Plan - Ground floor
© Simon Menges
Mühle Shaving Offices / Atelier ST | Gesellschaft von Architekten mbH - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Simon Menges

Based on the urban planning specifications, the new replacement building is located between the two existing halls 3 and 5. In its height, however, the building projects beyond its neighbors.

© Simon Menges
Mühle Shaving Offices / Atelier ST | Gesellschaft von Architekten mbH - Interior Photography
© Simon Menges

The hall is divided into a high one-story production section and a smaller two-story section. For this part, offices and administrative rooms are located on the ground floor, and a large consultation room on the upper floor.

© Simon Menges
Mühle Shaving Offices / Atelier ST | Gesellschaft von Architekten mbH - Interior Photography
© Simon Menges

Externally, the new building presents a shimmering glass appearance. The glass allows the exterior spaces to flow inwards, provides insights into the production process, and ensures maximum natural lighting of the hall.

© Simon Menges
Mühle Shaving Offices / Atelier ST | Gesellschaft von Architekten mbH - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Simon Menges

The façade is structured by finely shimmering and precisely edged aluminum profiles. As an element of surprise, the clean exterior is offset by a warm wooden core.

© Simon Menges
Mühle Shaving Offices / Atelier ST | Gesellschaft von Architekten mbH - Interior Photography
© Simon Menges
Section A
Mühle Shaving Offices / Atelier ST | Gesellschaft von Architekten mbH - Image 15 of 18
Section A

Due to the immediate proximity to the Ore Mountains and against the background of conscious building with renewable raw materials, all structural components such as supports, beams, ceilings, and roofs as well as interior window constructions and acoustic cladding are made of wood. The new building is heated by a powerful geothermal heat pump. The electricity for this is generated by photovoltaic elements on the green roof of the new hall.

© Simon Menges
Mühle Shaving Offices / Atelier ST | Gesellschaft von Architekten mbH - Interior Photography, Windows
© Simon Menges

Materials

WoodGlassSteel

Cite: "Mühle Shaving Offices / Atelier ST | Gesellschaft von Architekten mbH" 04 Jul 2023. ArchDaily.

