Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Indonesia
  5. TAS 63 House / OTONOM

TAS 63 House / OTONOM

Save
TAS 63 House / OTONOM
Save this picture!
TAS 63 House / OTONOM - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Richo Wirawan

TAS 63 House / OTONOM - Exterior Photography, Facade TAS 63 House / OTONOM - Interior Photography, Facade TAS 63 House / OTONOM - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade TAS 63 House / OTONOM - Interior Photography TAS 63 House / OTONOM - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Refurbishment
Kecamatan Waru, Indonesia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
TAS 63 House / OTONOM - Interior Photography, Facade
© Richo Wirawan

Text description provided by the architects. The project was initiated as a small refurbishment project to a thirteen-year-old house's front yard, façade, and carport that was not carefully built and planned. Some of the most fundamental issues revolved around the carport structural failures that resulted in a tilted carport canopy and columns, the façade deteriorating finishes, unorganized cabling that was developed over the years, and a relatively undefined front yard. Within this limited brief and project area, we saw an opportunity to conduct an extensive series of responses towards the existing: to strip out the meaningless ornamental façade elements, to reinforce the existing structure, and to redefine the new architectural gestures of the house that contrast the preexisting banal developer façade aesthetic.

Save this picture!
TAS 63 House / OTONOM - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Richo Wirawan
Save this picture!
TAS 63 House / OTONOM - Image 19 of 28
Axonometric Detail 1
Save this picture!
TAS 63 House / OTONOM - Interior Photography, Facade
© Richo Wirawan

Once the ornamental façade elements were stripped out, we were left with the house's bare structural forms. These were the key points to start the project as they gave us the ability to thoroughly ‘read’ the site, from which a series of bold gestures emerged. A porous concrete screen, made of a thousand 18x18cm concrete breeze blocks, created a new passively-cooled enclosed space in the front part of the house. A canopy and its detached-oversized column liberated the carport space from the structural clutter that was used to limit the parking maneuvers due to the carport's limited width. A floating bench connected the two existing columns and hung the perforated storage space underneath to organize the outdoor miscellany. The front gate opening details were carefully crafted for hands to ergonomically operate the gate. The railing details were integrated for trailing plants to pass through. A gesture to fully utilize the house balcony through creating a new access connection from the bedroom and demolishing a portion of the balcony that was spatially ineffective. 

Save this picture!
TAS 63 House / OTONOM - Interior Photography
© Richo Wirawan
Save this picture!
TAS 63 House / OTONOM - Image 23 of 28
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
TAS 63 House / OTONOM - Interior Photography, Facade
© Richo Wirawan
Save this picture!
TAS 63 House / OTONOM - Image 26 of 28
Section 2
Save this picture!
TAS 63 House / OTONOM - Interior Photography
© Richo Wirawan

Common materials were used in a familiar yet playful manner. Laser-cut steel plates were used as the front gate material and extensive parts of the canopy. Perforated metal sheets were used as railing and hanging storage, providing a degree of privacy and breathability for the outdoor miscellany. Bare concrete beams, attached to the existing columns, supported a stack of concrete breeze blocks including a network of thin steel bars as its structural reinforcement. Andesite tiles were used as the only floor material, a material that would not require constant maintenance as the floor was partially exposed to rain.

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
OTONOM
Office

Materials

SteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentIndonesia

Materials and Tags

SteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentIndonesia
Cite: " TAS 63 House / OTONOM" 08 Jul 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1003372/tas-63-house-otonom> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags