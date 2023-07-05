Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
House between Gardens / TEC Taller EC

House between Gardens / TEC Taller EC

  Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Cumbaya, Ecuador
  Architects: TEC Taller EC
  Area:  280
  Year:  2023
  Photographs
    Photographs:Paolo Caicedo
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Decorative, Dimalvid, Dolmen, Madebú
  Design Team: Pablo Castro, Roberto Morales, Juan Ruiz, Daniela Veinitimilla, Maria Emilia Arellano
  Construction Team: Cynthia Quintero, Paolo Caicedo
  Structural Engineer: Pedro Ospina
  Landscape: Romina Delgado
  City: Cumbaya
  Country: Ecuador
House between Gardens / TEC Taller EC - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Paolo Caicedo
House between Gardens / TEC Taller EC - Image 23 of 32
Diagram
House between Gardens / TEC Taller EC - Image 24 of 32
Diagram
House between Gardens / TEC Taller EC - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Paolo Caicedo

Text description provided by the architects. The House Among Gardens is a 280m2 residence located in the Cumbayá Valley, 20 minutes from Quito. 

House between Gardens / TEC Taller EC - Exterior Photography, Brick, Windows, Facade
© Paolo Caicedo
House between Gardens / TEC Taller EC - Image 25 of 32
Diagram
House between Gardens / TEC Taller EC - Image 26 of 32
Diagram
House between Gardens / TEC Taller EC - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Paolo Caicedo

As a concept, the typology of a single-family home is decomposed and formed from a grid of eight modules, four built and four open. These spaces relate to each other and alternate through a clear longitudinal circulation axis that not only connects the spaces but also divides the public and private areas of the house.

House between Gardens / TEC Taller EC - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Paolo Caicedo
House between Gardens / TEC Taller EC - Image 27 of 32
Diagram
House between Gardens / TEC Taller EC - Image 28 of 32
Diagram
House between Gardens / TEC Taller EC - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Handrail
© Paolo Caicedo

This typology of the floor plan allows the house to open towards the gardens and close off the front facade, allowing for greater privacy and a relationship between all the spaces of the house and the green area. 

House between Gardens / TEC Taller EC - Exterior Photography, Lighting, Windows, Brick, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
© Paolo Caicedo
House between Gardens / TEC Taller EC - Image 29 of 32
Ground floor plan
House between Gardens / TEC Taller EC - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Garden, Courtyard, Patio
© Paolo Caicedo

The architectural program is divided into two parts; one that houses all the rigid service and bedroom areas, and the second that houses the social area of the living room, dining room, and kitchen, where the main activity of the house takes place. 

House between Gardens / TEC Taller EC - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Facade, Beam, Handrail
© Paolo Caicedo
House between Gardens / TEC Taller EC - Image 30 of 32
First floor plan
House between Gardens / TEC Taller EC - Interior Photography, Beam, Facade
© Paolo Caicedo

These two main volumes were conceived as a double-height free structure, composed of a semi-solid brick base and a black metallic roof that together achieve the minimum possible materiality. It appears orderly from the outside as a product of its programmatic logic and inside, connecting in a section with the private program of the upper floor. Alongside these volumes, and displaced, are two two-story volumes that house the private program. 

House between Gardens / TEC Taller EC - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink, Windows, Lighting, Beam
© Paolo Caicedo

The result of the design process allows us to read the architecture through the connection of the rooms and gardens connected by an outer ring of pedestrian circulation. The plot has a heavy traffic street in front, which forces us to work on the closed front facade, giving privacy to the house above vehicular and pedestrian flow. 

House between Gardens / TEC Taller EC - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink, Lighting, Windows, Beam
© Paolo Caicedo
House between Gardens / TEC Taller EC - Image 32 of 32
Section A-A'
House between Gardens / TEC Taller EC - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Lighting, Windows
© Paolo Caicedo

In response to the warm climate of the valley, this play of displacement of rooms and gardens generates cross ventilation in the rooms, allowing for adequate thermal comfort in the residence.

House between Gardens / TEC Taller EC - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Stairs, Beam, Windows, Handrail
© Paolo Caicedo
House between Gardens / TEC Taller EC - Image 31 of 32
Section C-C'
House between Gardens / TEC Taller EC - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows, Handrail
© Paolo Caicedo

TEC Taller EC
Brick

Cite: "House between Gardens / TEC Taller EC" [Casa entre jardines / TEC Taller EC] 05 Jul 2023. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags