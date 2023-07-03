Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Pine Lane House / Ballman Khapalova

Pine Lane House / Ballman Khapalova

Save
Pine Lane House / Ballman Khapalova

Pine Lane House / Ballman Khapalova - Exterior Photography, Windows, ForestPine Lane House / Ballman Khapalova - Interior Photography, Deck, GardenPine Lane House / Ballman Khapalova - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, ChairPine Lane House / Ballman Khapalova - Interior Photography, Shelving, Chair, WindowsPine Lane House / Ballman Khapalova - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Renovation
Saugerties, United States
  • Design: Peter Ballman, Dasha Khapalova
  • Program / Use / Building Function: Single Family Residential
  • City: Saugerties
  • Country: United States
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Pine Lane House / Ballman Khapalova - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Ballman Khapalova

Text description provided by the architects. The Pine Lane House is a renovation of a 1980s ranch house that included a 300-square-foot addition, a new roof, new wood exterior siding, and a new deck.  All mechanical systems were upgraded, and new windows were added and aligned with the existing windows to maximize all possible openings while keeping costs low. 

Save this picture!
Pine Lane House / Ballman Khapalova - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Ballman Khapalova

The addition to the main floor moves aligns the entry with the center of the house while moving the interior social space closer to the existing trees to the west.  The new deck hugs these trees and is nestled underneath their canopies.  A custom steel railing is integrated with a wood rail that continues the rhythm and material of the house façade.  A circular hot tub provides a termination to the deck while maintaining a deep view of the whole property, and lends an unexpected sculptural quality to the otherwise simple building volume. 

Save this picture!
Pine Lane House / Ballman Khapalova - Interior Photography, Deck, Garden
© Ballman Khapalova
Save this picture!
Pine Lane House / Ballman Khapalova - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Ballman Khapalova

The original interior was dark and introverted, so the goal for the renovation was to brighten the rooms while connecting the inside and outside.  Life in the new house is enhanced by the experience of the surrounding environment, with each room connecting to the site in a unique way. 

Save this picture!
Pine Lane House / Ballman Khapalova - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Countertop
© Ballman Khapalova
Save this picture!
Pine Lane House / Ballman Khapalova - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Chair
© Ballman Khapalova

The internal hallway was shortened by creating a main bedroom suite with a window looking onto the garden at the east of the house.  The custom bed structures the space within the main suite, maintaining privacy and tidiness in the sleeping area and openness and fluidity in the working and dressing areas. 

Save this picture!
Pine Lane House / Ballman Khapalova - Interior Photography, Windows
© Ballman Khapalova
Save this picture!
Pine Lane House / Ballman Khapalova - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed
© Ballman Khapalova

The kitchen, dining, and living spaces are open to create a large flexible social space that is visually connected to the main features of the property, such as the large tree to the west, and the tree line to the south.  The pattern for a custom tile backsplash at the kitchen counter originated as an interpretation of floor plan studies carried out during the design process. 

Save this picture!
Pine Lane House / Ballman Khapalova - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Windows
© Ballman Khapalova
Save this picture!
Pine Lane House / Ballman Khapalova - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Sink, Countertop, Windows
© Ballman Khapalova

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Ballman Khapalova
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationUnited States

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationUnited States
Cite: "Pine Lane House / Ballman Khapalova" 03 Jul 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1003341/pine-lane-house-ballman-khapalova> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Top #Tags