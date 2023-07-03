Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Extension
  4. Belgium
  5. Library Pavilion / FELT

Library Pavilion / FELT

Save
Library Pavilion / FELT

Library Pavilion / FELT - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeLibrary Pavilion / FELT - Interior Photography, FacadeLibrary Pavilion / FELT - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, Table, WindowsLibrary Pavilion / FELT - Interior Photography, Shelving, Chair, WindowsLibrary Pavilion / FELT - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Extension
Nazareth, Belgium
  • Architects: FELT
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  60
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Stijn Bollaert
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  DRU, Eternit, Forbo, Liquidfloors, Polimeier, ROCKWOOL, Resitrix, Reynaers, Steico
  • Main Contractor: Woema
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Library Pavilion / FELT - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Stijn Bollaert

Text description provided by the architects. The site is that of a typical Flemish home in an equally typical suburban neighborhood bordering the countryside. The client is a retired art books publisher willing to bring his collection home. The design proposes a separate architectural entity: a wedge-shaped volume clad in metal.

Save this picture!
Library Pavilion / FELT - Image 28 of 30
Site plan

It is conceived as a library pavilion, a space entirely enveloped by wooden shelves, bearing the books as well as the roof. The space opens up towards the back garden and adjacent meadows. The project was accompanied by the construction of a wild-flower garden and a bee hive.

Save this picture!
Library Pavilion / FELT - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Stijn Bollaert

The extension positions itself against the side of the existing building. The oblique position of the new façade makes the volume largely disappear from the perspective of the street, maintaining the typology of the detached house. From the inside, the oblique wall opens the view to the rear, where a large full-width window frames the garden and the landscape.

Save this picture!
Library Pavilion / FELT - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden
© Stijn Bollaert
Save this picture!
Library Pavilion / FELT - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
© Stijn Bollaert

The adjacent position also preserves maximum visibility from the existing building at the back, while realizing a maximum of the newly built surface. The connection to the house is therefore made at the corner. One existing window here is transformed into a passageway and a new skylight compensates for the local loss of daylight.

Save this picture!
Library Pavilion / FELT - Interior Photography, Shelving, Chair, Windows
© Stijn Bollaert
Save this picture!
Library Pavilion / FELT - Interior Photography, Chair, Windows
© Stijn Bollaert

The facades are clad in galvanized steel sheets and are given a vertical rhythm that allows garden storage and entrance doors to be seamlessly integrated.  The material refers to the barn doors of the nearby agricultural buildings and reflects the surrounding greenery and sky colors.

Save this picture!
Library Pavilion / FELT - Interior Photography, Shelving, Chair
© Stijn Bollaert

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Eke, 9810 Nazareth, Belgium

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
FELT
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentExtensionBelgium
Cite: "Library Pavilion / FELT" 03 Jul 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1003339/library-pavilion-felt> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags