Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Cotswolds House / Oliver Leech Architects

Cotswolds House / Oliver Leech Architects

Save
Cotswolds House / Oliver Leech Architects

Cotswolds House / Oliver Leech Architects - Exterior Photography, WindowsCotswolds House / Oliver Leech Architects - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade, Windows, GardenCotswolds House / Oliver Leech Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, ChairCotswolds House / Oliver Leech Architects - Exterior Photography, Brick, FacadeCotswolds House / Oliver Leech Architects - More Images+ 34

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
United Kingdom
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Cotswolds House / Oliver Leech Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Jim Stephenson

Text description provided by the architects. Set within a gently sloping site overlooking a small rural English village, Cotswolds House is a new five-bedroom home designed by London-based Oliver Leech Architects for clients Alan Moug and Andrew White.

Save this picture!
Cotswolds House / Oliver Leech Architects - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Jim Stephenson
Save this picture!
Cotswolds House / Oliver Leech Architects - Image 36 of 39
Proposed site plan

Cotswolds House replaces an existing bungalow on the large 1.1-acre site, which was originally purchased as a weekend property. The clients have a close connection to the local community where Andrew grew up and made the permanent move from London to the Cotswolds after the Covid-19 pandemic to enjoy village life.

Save this picture!
Cotswolds House / Oliver Leech Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Jim Stephenson
Save this picture!
Cotswolds House / Oliver Leech Architects - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade
© Jim Stephenson
Save this picture!
Cotswolds House / Oliver Leech Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick
© Jim Stephenson

Oliver Leech was recommended to the couple and quickly formed a connection with the clients and site. On the first visiting Oliver noticed several opportunities, most importantly the benefits of repositioning the home’s orientation from east-west to north-south to engage the new house with the sweeping views of the valley beyond.

Oliver conceived a master plan for the site to include a new low-energy home that supports an active lifestyle and busy social calendar while integrating quiet spaces for work and rest. A lawn tennis court, vast garden beds, and zoning for a walled garden top off the clients’ outdoor wishlist, resulting in a home that prioritizes connection to nature throughout.

Save this picture!
Cotswolds House / Oliver Leech Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Jim Stephenson

Cotswolds House comprises two intersecting pitched volumes that form an L-shape plan, clad in local Cotswold stone and larch, topped with zinc and slate roofing. The two volumes, ‘the barn’ and ‘the wing’, meet at 100 degrees, designed to capture the perfect view and sit comfortably within the triangular site. The taller building has a street presence while the low-lying wing is set down into the hillside, concealing sunken semi-basement bedrooms.

Oliver designed a gradual and deliberate unveiling of the house. The hand-crafted dry-wall stonework is punctuated by one large window, offering a sense of intrigue from the first approach, while protecting the clients’ privacy. On entry, only glimpses of the surrounding countryside can be seen through partially-framed views, creating a slow and intentional reveal of both the home and surrounding scenery.

Social spaces are arranged at ground level across the property, which features a central, large living room for dinner parties and entertaining. A smaller snug library offers space to sit soft and watch television. The two rooms are connected visually through a double-sided wood-burning stove, however, the library is raised off the garden to afford elevated views of the garden and valley beyond. Lined with red elm bookcases that camouflage a hidden bar behind a secret door, the room is an ideal setting for post-dinner drinks.

Save this picture!
Cotswolds House / Oliver Leech Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Jim Stephenson
Save this picture!
Cotswolds House / Oliver Leech Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Table, Chair
© Jim Stephenson

A well-equipped kitchen is flanked by a hidden walk-in larder, making clever use of under-stair space. The kitchen opens onto a patio, protected by a cantilevered first-floor overhang, where the owners can enjoy open-air dining whatever the weather. The patio is north-west facing to catch the summer sunsets and backs onto a walled kitchen garden where the couple plans to grow their own food.

Save this picture!
Cotswolds House / Oliver Leech Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Windows
© Jim Stephenson

Oliver Leech designed Cotswolds House as a place of social connection for the clients and their friends, tempering the expansive views and large entertaining spaces with layers of privacy throughout.

Save this picture!
Cotswolds House / Oliver Leech Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Shelving
© Jim Stephenson

The main bedroom suite is spread out across the first floor of ‘the barn’, a private retreat accessible only to Alan and Andrew. The guest wing is located at the opposite end of the home, set at basement level tucked within the hillside below the library. The living spaces and outdoor areas are oriented to the northwest, set away from the view of the village's main road and neighboring houses.

Save this picture!
Cotswolds House / Oliver Leech Architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed, Chair, Windows
© Jim Stephenson

Materials play an integral role in balancing the tension between traditional and contemporary at Cotswolds House. A natural palette of stone and larch tie the exterior language of the home into the village setting, where stone homes are traditionally the norm. Zinc and slate tile roofing and aluminum window flashings echo the fabrics found in agricultural buildings in the region, but the generous proportions and clustered volumes of the Cotswolds House set the tone for a modern dwelling. Natural materials continue inside too, where clay plaster, limestone floors, and linen soft furnishings are offset by warm timbers and textured marble.

Save this picture!
Cotswolds House / Oliver Leech Architects - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade, Windows, Garden
© Jim Stephenson
Save this picture!
Cotswolds House / Oliver Leech Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Jim Stephenson

Cotswolds House is a highly insulated prefabricated timber-framed house. Oliver Leech Architects meticulously designed each panel in collaboration with a specialist timber-frame technician over a period of months before each panel was then built in a local British factory, and erected on site in under two weeks. This precise construction method reduces errors and a very quick build program, with cladding and internal fit-out able to start within only a couple of months from breaking ground. The engineered timber structure offers a highly-insulated air-tight shell, reducing overall energy consumption. The house is heated by an air-source heat pump and supported by solar panels.

Save this picture!
Cotswolds House / Oliver Leech Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Jim Stephenson

Cotswolds House is Oliver Leech’s first new build project, a commission he was awarded in his late twenties, and marks a graduation in the scale of work undertaken by the practice to date. Cotswolds House is the culmination of a collaborative partnership between client and architect, resulting in a functional and beautiful retreat in the English countryside.

Save this picture!
Cotswolds House / Oliver Leech Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Jim Stephenson
Save this picture!
Cotswolds House / Oliver Leech Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Jim Stephenson

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Oliver Leech Architects
Office

Materials

WoodStone

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited Kingdom

Materials and Tags

WoodStoneProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited Kingdom
Cite: "Cotswolds House / Oliver Leech Architects" 03 Jul 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1003333/cotswolds-house-oliver-leech-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Top #Tags