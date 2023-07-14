House in Ranholas / Vasco Lima Mayer

+ 24

Architects: Vasco Lima Mayer; Sara Oom de Sousa

Decoration: Intergaup

Engineering: Francisco Lima Mayer; Nuno Pitta Soares & Partners

Landscape Design: Polen Land Design; Terra Lógica

Construction: Gogil

City: Sintra

Country: Portugal

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Serra de Sintra, this house is naturally immersed in the mystical atmosphere that characterizes this area. The contrast between the white walls and the green of the surrounding nature, affirms Ranholas’ House in the landscape. The smoothed concrete on the pavement also highlights the white plaster.

Wooden window frames and the tiled roof are the core materials that give identity to this project.

From the start, the idea was to create a true family house. This is now a place where history and tradition reinvent themselves to live side by side with contemporaneity.

Inside, you can breathe the comfort of a home, but the mountainous exterior seen through the windows is also an active protagonist on a day-to-day basis.

The architecture of this project is, therefore, designed to merge these two dimensions into one, creating a house where the ambiguity between withdrawal and expansion is fully and deeply experienced.