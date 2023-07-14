Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Sintra, Portugal
  Architects: Vasco Lima Mayer; Sara Oom de Sousa
  Decoration: Intergaup
  Engineering: Francisco Lima Mayer; Nuno Pitta Soares & Partners
  Landscape Design: Polen Land Design; Terra Lógica
  Construction: Gogil
  City: Sintra
  Country: Portugal
House in Ranholas / Vasco Lima Mayer - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Carmo Oliveira

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Serra de Sintra, this house is naturally immersed in the mystical atmosphere that characterizes this area. The contrast between the white walls and the green of the surrounding nature, affirms Ranholas' House in the landscape. The smoothed concrete on the pavement also highlights the white plaster.

House in Ranholas / Vasco Lima Mayer - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Carmo Oliveira

Wooden window frames and the tiled roof are the core materials that give identity to this project.

House in Ranholas / Vasco Lima Mayer - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Sofa, Chair
© Carmo Oliveira
Plan - Ground floor
House in Ranholas / Vasco Lima Mayer - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Windows
© Carmo Oliveira

From the start, the idea was to create a true family house. This is now a place where history and tradition reinvent themselves to live side by side with contemporaneity.

House in Ranholas / Vasco Lima Mayer - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Sink, Countertop
© Carmo Oliveira

Inside, you can breathe the comfort of a home, but the mountainous exterior seen through the windows is also an active protagonist on a day-to-day basis.

House in Ranholas / Vasco Lima Mayer - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Table, Door, Chair
© Carmo Oliveira
Section

The architecture of this project is, therefore, designed to merge these two dimensions into one, creating a house where the ambiguity between withdrawal and expansion is fully and deeply experienced.

House in Ranholas / Vasco Lima Mayer - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Carmo Oliveira

About this office
Vasco Lima Mayer
Office

