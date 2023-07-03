Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  Worker's Pavilion / NO Architects Designers and Social Artists

Worker’s Pavilion / NO Architects Designers and Social Artists

Worker’s Pavilion / NO Architects Designers and Social Artists

Worker's Pavilion / NO Architects Designers and Social Artists - Exterior Photography, Windows
Worker's Pavilion / NO Architects Designers and Social Artists - Exterior Photography, Facade
Worker's Pavilion / NO Architects Designers and Social Artists - Exterior Photography

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Residential
Kollam, India
Worker’s Pavilion / NO Architects Designers and Social Artists - Exterior Photography
© Divya Rajesh

Text description provided by the architects. Worker’s pavilion  - Architecture needs a change. We believe that beyond the projects that clients bring to us, it is about carefully observing and identifying the needs of the society and providing technical solutions that can address the context, climate and needs of the people. We developed a temporary modular structure, that can be rapidly deployed, for various uses.

Worker’s Pavilion / NO Architects Designers and Social Artists - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Divya Rajesh
Worker’s Pavilion / NO Architects Designers and Social Artists - Image 21 of 25
Site Plan
Worker’s Pavilion / NO Architects Designers and Social Artists - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Divya Rajesh

It is a housing solution for sites, where accessibility is a concern. The entire structure can be transported in a truck or a boat, in case of an emergency, like a natural calamity or a refugee crisis. The design aims to provide a shelter, where the dignity of the human being and the basic amenities are not compromised, even in such situations. The same holds true for construction sites as well. It provides spaces for leisure, sleeping cubicles and adequate toilet facilities.

Worker’s Pavilion / NO Architects Designers and Social Artists - Exterior Photography
© Divya Rajesh
Worker’s Pavilion / NO Architects Designers and Social Artists - Image 22 of 25
Plan
Worker’s Pavilion / NO Architects Designers and Social Artists - Interior Photography, Wood
© Divya Rajesh

The unique feature of the structural system is the use of friction piles, which eliminates the use of concrete, reducing the required time, cost and carbon footprint. Together with the modular structural system, and bolted connections, it can make use of available vernacular materials like bamboo, wood, grass mud etc, that can be repaired or mended by the local community. The architectural expression and articulation would vary according to the geographical location and local craft techniques.

Worker’s Pavilion / NO Architects Designers and Social Artists - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Divya Rajesh
Worker’s Pavilion / NO Architects Designers and Social Artists - Interior Photography, Beam
© Divya Rajesh
Worker’s Pavilion / NO Architects Designers and Social Artists - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Bed
© Divya Rajesh

The depicted pavilion is a scenario, where the structure is used as a worker’s shelter. The structure incorporates living spaces and sleeping areas for the workers. It also acts as a cost-effective storage solution, for construction sites. The entire structure can be redeployed at another site, with minimal cost and time implications.

Worker’s Pavilion / NO Architects Designers and Social Artists - Exterior Photography
© Divya Rajesh

NO Architects Designers and Social Artists
Wood

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBuildingsResidentialIndia

