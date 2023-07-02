Gurdau Winery / Aleš Fiala

+ 37

Text description provided by the architects. Gurdau Winery was founded in 2012 on a "green field" and the first vineyards were planted on the slopes above the village of Kurdějov the same year. The construction of a winery house began to be considered in 2016. It was proposed to locate the winery in the center of the vineyards, which is the most logistically and operationally efficient solution.

This solution, however, meant placing the building in the open countryside, which is a relatively new phenomenon in our country. The location of the building in the open countryside places particular demands on the architectural and landscape integration of the building into the environment. In this case, a slight curve - a wave in the landscape - responds to the surrounding. Great care has been taken to locate the building in the terrain and its connection to the cultural and natural greenery. The roof of the arch itself is designed as an extensive green roof. The surroundings of the building were supplemented with 150 new shrubs and mature trees. This greenery often grows through the " punctured" roof, whose overall strength and benefit to the landscape and the house will only become apparent with the passing of the years.

The two-story structure uses reinforced concrete with an underground section dedicated to wine production, lying down and archiving wine, and a section of the ground floor for sales, wine degustation, and gatherings. There are also 2 apartments for occasional overnight stays. The materials used are exposed concrete, glass, metal, oak, and acacia wood, all first-class craftsmanship with attention to detail. Special attention has been paid to communication with the customer - the wine consumer, by creating an environment that is at all times welcoming, friendly, original, and inviting to relax and contemplate over a glass of wine on the terraces with a fabulous view of the horizons around Kurdejov.

Particular attention has been paid to the context of communication with the customer - the wine consumer, creating an environment that is at all times welcoming, friendly, genuine, and inviting to rest and contemplate over a glass of wine on the terraces with a fabulous view of the horizons around Kurdějov. The construction was completed in the years 2020 and 2022. We would be happy if it contributed significantly to the rapidly growing and increasing wine and wine tourism culture in the Czech Republic.