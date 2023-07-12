Light Through Lines: Seamless Design for Creative Architectural Spaces

In the realm of architecture and interior design, lighting is a pivotal force in enhancing the overall atmosphere of a space. A harmonious interplay of light and design can elevate the ambiance and functionality of any architectural environment. Through meticulous attention to detail and innovative design principles, architects and designers can craft spaces that are not only visually stunning but also experientially enriching. By carefully considering these factors, creative architectural spaces can be brought to life, evoking emotions and transforming the way we perceive and interact with our surroundings.

In today's ever-evolving world, lighting has embraced a particular emphasis on new and streamlined proposals. Designed by Ramos & Bassols, the Spa collection by Vibia stands out for its adaptability, seamless design, and lighting performance. With its minimalist and refined form, the Spa LED lighting system offers compositional freedom, enabling designers to craft a wide range of atmospheres, from intimate corners dedicated to personal well-being to functional areas designed for general purposes.

The LED system features luminaires that are subtly separated from the wall by a single aluminum support, creating the perception of weightlessness and elegance. The discreet terminal, invisible from the front, enhances the design's essence. This innovative approach opens new avenues for creative lighting compositions, empowering architects and designers to transform spaces with freedom and flexibility.

One notable feature of the lighting system is its adaptability, making it suitable for various applications. Whether used as a vanity light, wall lamp, or ceiling fixture, the Spa collection provides lighting performance while maintaining its sleek design and blending smoothness and linearity. The linear grooves of the polycarbonate diffuser contrast with the matte texture of the aluminum casting, creating a harmonious combination of materials. The aluminum frame is available in a range of colors —black, beige D1, and warm white—, allowing designers to integrate the lighting fixtures into diverse interior aesthetics, regardless of whether the design is based on a warm color palette project or an interior with textures, contrasts, and cold materiality.

As versatility is an important attribute of the Spa series, the system allows the luminaires to be easily positioned in a row, illuminating up to six meters of wall or ceiling space. Whether used as wall or ceiling lamps, Spa adapts effortlessly to different areas, from private residences to commercial establishments, creating well-balanced lighting solutions.

With extensive experience in lighting design, Ramos & Bassols has partnered with Vibia to create a diverse range of products. From wall-to-ceiling lights and outdoor fixtures, their contributions have led to a collection suitable for all areas and scenarios, providing a color temperature between 2700K to 3500K and a Color Rendering Index (CRI) of >90, which measures how natural colors render under an artificial white light source compared to sunlight. The higher CRI on the scale (maximum 100), the better the color rendering capacity.

The Spa wall or ceiling lamp —5975, 5977, 5979— emits bright and glare-free light, thanks to the subtle fluted effect of its shade. The aluminum frame, available in various finishes, adapts harmoniously to different interior designs. The linearity of this fixture can emphasize circulation or aesthetic gestures in the project, turning the lighting from a functional to a compositional element.

For damp areas, the lamps —5981, 5983, 5985— bring both functionality and elegance to walls and ceilings. Their versatile system allows the luminaires to be lined up, effectively illuminating two to six meters of wall or ceiling space. With the possibility of being placed on vertical surfaces, they can emphasize elements such as columns or walls that serve as a finishing touch to the project, creating visual focal points that will also improve the lighting quality of the space.

As a vanity light, the system —5987, 5989, 5991— can be positioned at an angle to emit diffused light in the desired direction. The subtle fluting effect of the polycarbonate diffuser ensures that the light tapers out from the center towards the edges of the strip, casting an intense yet glare-free illumination. This makes it ideal for creating a soothing and comfortable ambiance for personal grooming and relaxation.

The wall lamps —5993, 5995— are also ideal for damp areas. The softness of the polycarbonate diffuser and the linear grooves beautifully contrast with the matte texture of the aluminum frame, creating a visually appealing lighting solution. These luminaires can be placed so that their visibility is direct or attached to a wall to provide light from the side. Also, the two available sizes allow adaptation to different spaces, either covering the entire wall of a bathroom or placed on top of a sink as a decorative light or support.

Throughout history, the evolution of lighting has showcased humanity's remarkable ingenuity and our relentless pursuit of enhancing and optimizing our built environments. As we progress into the future, the potential for advancements in the lighting industry is both thrilling and inspiring. It is an exciting prospect to imagine the countless possibilities that lie ahead in the world of lighting, and how innovative solutions will play a significant role in elevating our quality of life. By offering fixtures that seamlessly combine functionality with immersive design, Vibia creates atmospheres that are not only comprehensive but also meaningful.

To learn more about Vibia and its collections, visit their website or refer to the product catalog.