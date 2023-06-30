Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. Hosapete Mane House / Cadence

Hosapete Mane House / Cadence

Save
Hosapete Mane House / Cadence

Hosapete Mane House / Cadence - Exterior Photography, Cityscape Hosapete Mane House / Cadence - Interior Photography, Sofa, Windows, Beam, Balcony Hosapete Mane House / Cadence - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair Hosapete Mane House / Cadence - Interior Photography, Windows Hosapete Mane House / Cadence - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Hosapete, India
  • Architects: Cadence
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Studio Recall
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Cattelan Italia, Curio Casa, Gamma, Jaipur Rugs, Ligne Roset, Poliform, Saba, Ventura, vibieffe
  • Lead Architects: Smaran Mallesh, Vikram Rajashekar, Narendra Pirgal, Rejin Karthik, Suresh B Mistry, Aayushi Zaveri
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Hosapete Mane House / Cadence - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Studio Recall

Text description provided by the architects. The north-facing site is in Hospet, Karnataka. We conceptualized the home as a series of volumes coalesced together. To achieve this fluidity in the space we looked at an animated section that varies along the length of the home. The varying roof profile(s) of the house create a play of volumes and spaces in the interior, making it a sensory experience.

Save this picture!
Hosapete Mane House / Cadence - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table
© Studio Recall
Save this picture!
Hosapete Mane House / Cadence - Image 18 of 22
Axonometric Illustration | Concept
Save this picture!
Hosapete Mane House / Cadence - Interior Photography, Windows
© Studio Recall

Given the harsh climate in Hospet, the plan was configured to block the sun in the West and the South while the home opens towards the garden in the North and the East.

Save this picture!
Hosapete Mane House / Cadence - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows
© Studio Recall
Save this picture!
Hosapete Mane House / Cadence - Image 20 of 22
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Hosapete Mane House / Cadence - Interior Photography, Chair, Table, Windows
© Studio Recall

The traditional open-to-sky courtyard has been reinterpreted as a ‘Landscape platform’ with an operable skylight. The motorized glazing in the skylight can be opened to allow hot air to escape during the day. The muted finishes in the interiors, drape the architectural shell, accentuate the geometry, and render warmth to the space.

Save this picture!
Hosapete Mane House / Cadence - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Studio Recall

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Cadence
Office

Materials

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia

Materials and Tags

WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia
Cite: " Hosapete Mane House / Cadence" 30 Jun 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1003232/hosapete-mane-house-cadence> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Top #Tags