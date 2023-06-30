Hosapete Mane House / Cadence

+ 17

Houses • Hosapete, India Architects: Cadence

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Studio Recall

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Cattelan Italia , Curio Casa , Gamma , Jaipur Rugs , Ligne Roset , Poliform , Saba , Ventura , vibieffe

Lead Architects: Smaran Mallesh, Vikram Rajashekar, Narendra Pirgal, Rejin Karthik, Suresh B Mistry, Aayushi Zaveri

Text description provided by the architects. The north-facing site is in Hospet, Karnataka. We conceptualized the home as a series of volumes coalesced together. To achieve this fluidity in the space we looked at an animated section that varies along the length of the home. The varying roof profile(s) of the house create a play of volumes and spaces in the interior, making it a sensory experience.

Given the harsh climate in Hospet, the plan was configured to block the sun in the West and the South while the home opens towards the garden in the North and the East.

The traditional open-to-sky courtyard has been reinterpreted as a ‘Landscape platform’ with an operable skylight. The motorized glazing in the skylight can be opened to allow hot air to escape during the day. The muted finishes in the interiors, drape the architectural shell, accentuate the geometry, and render warmth to the space.