World
Innovation Hall / MUOTO - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeInnovation Hall / MUOTO - Interior Photography, FacadeInnovation Hall / MUOTO - Interior Photography, Facade

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Office Buildings, Cowork Interiors
Montpellier, France
  • Architects: MUOTO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  7695
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Maxime Delvaux
  • Client: SA3M Montpellier 
  • Consultants: abrice Bougon, EVP, Louis Choulet, Nobatek, Casso & Associés, Arteba, Epsilon, C&G, Jérôme Hervé, Studio Dièse, Paul-Eric Schirr Bonnans 
  • City: Montpellier
  • Country: France
Innovation Hall / MUOTO - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Maxime Delvaux

Text description provided by the architects. The Innovation Hall is a center of business activity and turbulence in the heart of the up-and-coming Cambarérès district, the new urban center dedicated to innovation in Montpellier. It is intended to host youthful developing companies and encourage encounters between nonprofits and the different actors in the city’s innovative ecosystem.

Innovation Hall / MUOTO - Exterior Photography
© Maxime Delvaux
Innovation Hall / MUOTO - Interior Photography
Courtesy of MUOTO
Innovation Hall / MUOTO - Image 15 of 16
Courtesy of MUOTO

The workspaces are designed to be flexible, attractive, and versatile. The building’s interior landscape has a chessboard layout, alternating between open floors, patios, and large event spaces, such as the entrance hall and the inhabited roof.

Innovation Hall / MUOTO - Interior Photography, Facade
© Maxime Delvaux
Innovation Hall / MUOTO - Image 16 of 16
Courtesy of MUOTO

This inner scape aims to meet the needs and desires of a new generation of “makers” who share the same culture of online gaming, digital worlds, and network collaboration. In this culture, there is no distinction between playing and working.

Innovation Hall / MUOTO - Interior Photography, Facade
© Maxime Delvaux
Innovation Hall / MUOTO - Interior Photography, Facade
Courtesy of MUOTO

The building is conceived as an iconic destination for this generation of young entrepreneurs while keeping costs low through the creative use of simple construction techniques.

Innovation Hall / MUOTO - Interior Photography
© Maxime Delvaux
Innovation Hall / MUOTO - Interior Photography, Windows
© Maxime Delvaux

Project location

Address:Montpellier, France

MUOTO
Cite: "Innovation Hall / MUOTO" 29 Jun 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1003167/innovation-hall-muoto> ISSN 0719-8884

