Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. Punto Plataforma Residential Complex / FRB Arquitectos Asociados

Punto Plataforma Residential Complex / FRB Arquitectos Asociados

Save
Punto Plataforma Residential Complex / FRB Arquitectos Asociados

Punto Plataforma Residential Complex / FRB Arquitectos Asociados - Exterior Photography, WindowsPunto Plataforma Residential Complex / FRB Arquitectos Asociados - Exterior Photography, WindowsPunto Plataforma Residential Complex / FRB Arquitectos Asociados - Interior Photography, WindowsPunto Plataforma Residential Complex / FRB Arquitectos Asociados - Interior Photography, Living Room, Beam, Deck, PatioPunto Plataforma Residential Complex / FRB Arquitectos Asociados - More Images+ 7

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
El Rosedal, Mexico
  • Construction: Adrián E. Davo Vela
  • Design Team: Miguel A. Vieyra, Isaac García, Bernardo Martinez, Alejandro Mata
  • Landscape Design: Adrián E. Davo Vela, Luis Guizar
  • City: El Rosedal
  • Country: Mexico
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Punto Plataforma Residential Complex / FRB Arquitectos Asociados - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Onnis Luque Rodríguez

Text description provided by the architects. Plataforma Point is a complex located in the El Rosedal community, Santa María Colotepec, Oaxaca, on a seaside plot.

Save this picture!
Punto Plataforma Residential Complex / FRB Arquitectos Asociados - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Onnis Luque Rodríguez
Save this picture!
Punto Plataforma Residential Complex / FRB Arquitectos Asociados - Image 11 of 12
Floor plan

Eight villas are organically and strategically placed on the orthogonal 3,560 square meter plot, seeking simplicity, an informal, simple, and natural environment, with shaded and cool paths that allow discovering the different views of the place. 

Save this picture!
Punto Plataforma Residential Complex / FRB Arquitectos Asociados - Exterior Photography
© Onnis Luque Rodríguez

The villas are designed based on a square module of 4.5 meters that houses different programs inside. The villas consist of 6 modules: 3 on the ground floor for the living room, kitchen-dining room, and bedroom, and 3 on the upper floor, including the master bedroom, secondary bedroom, and a flexible central module that can be converted into a terrace or a room. 

Save this picture!
Punto Plataforma Residential Complex / FRB Arquitectos Asociados - Exterior Photography
© Onnis Luque Rodríguez
Save this picture!
Punto Plataforma Residential Complex / FRB Arquitectos Asociados - Image 12 of 12
Sections

The villas have a perimeter circulation designed to have a dual function, solar protection, and a relationship with the landscape and the community. The interior spaces allow for cross ventilation, promoting a natural relationship with the exterior. 

Save this picture!
Punto Plataforma Residential Complex / FRB Arquitectos Asociados - Exterior Photography, Facade, Beam
© Onnis Luque Rodríguez

Oakwood and walls and floors covered with earth-colored coatings from the region are the chosen materials to respectfully adapt to the location. 

Save this picture!
Punto Plataforma Residential Complex / FRB Arquitectos Asociados - Interior Photography, Beam
© Onnis Luque Rodríguez

The common areas are non-constructed spaces, including meeting areas, gardens, and water. 

Save this picture!
Punto Plataforma Residential Complex / FRB Arquitectos Asociados - Interior Photography, Windows
© Onnis Luque Rodríguez
Save this picture!
Punto Plataforma Residential Complex / FRB Arquitectos Asociados - Interior Photography, Living Room, Beam, Deck, Patio
© Onnis Luque Rodríguez

Plataforma Point started in 2020, began construction in January 2021, and is expected to be completed in April 2023, falling under the category of Architecture and Interior Design for Hospitality.

Save this picture!
Punto Plataforma Residential Complex / FRB Arquitectos Asociados - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Onnis Luque Rodríguez

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
FRB Arquitectos Asociados
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico
Cite: "Punto Plataforma Residential Complex / FRB Arquitectos Asociados" [Conjunto residencial Punto Plataforma / FRB Arquitectos Asociados] 29 Jun 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1003165/punto-plataforma-residential-complex-mario-montesinos-marco-architecture-and-interior> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags