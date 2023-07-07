Call for Entries: International Solar Building Design Competition 2023

The Implementation Plan for the Construction of National Education System for Green Low-Carbon Development in China clearly states that green low-carbon development should be integrated into campus construction as a goal. New technology products of energy saving and emission reduction are given priority in campus construction to guide teachers and students in the education system to firmly establish the concept of green low-carbon development and lay a solid ideological and operational foundation for achieving the goal of carbon peaking and carbon neutrality.

This year's competition takes Guangzhou Science and Education City Culture and Technology Museum and Guangzhou Public Utilities Technician College Society Complex as the topics to accelerate the development of low-carbon school buildings and to further promote the large-scale application of renewable energy in the field of school construction.

Theme

Sunshine & Zero Carbon Building

Subject

Zero Carbon Design Project: Guangzhou Science and Education City Culture and Technology Museum;

Zero Carbon Enhancement Project: Guangzhou Public Utility Technician College Society Complex.

Hosts

International Solar Energy Society

The Central Research Institute of China Construction Technology Group

China Architecture Design & Research Group

Organizer

China National Engineering Research Center for Human Settlements, China Architecture Design & Research Group

Title Sponsor

Delta Group

Supporting units

Guangzhou Administrative Center of Major Public Construction Projects

Experts of Judging Panel

Deo Prasad: Fellow of the Australian Academy of Technological Sciences and Engineering, Officer of the Order of Australia, and Professor at the University of New South Wales, Sydney, Australia



Ken Yeang: Founder of T.R.Hamzah&Yeang Sdn.Bhd in Malaysia and Winner of the 2016 Liang Sicheng Architecture Prize



Cui Kai: Academician of Chinese Academy of Engineering, National Engineering Survey and Design Master; and Chief Architect of China Architecture Design & Research Group



Wang Jianguo: Academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, Chairman of The National Administer Committee on Teaching Architecture to Majors in Higher Education under The Ministry of Education, and Professor of the School of Architecture, South-East University



Zhuang Weimin: Academic of Chinese Academy of Engineering, National Engineering Survey and Design Master, and Winner of 2019 Liang Sicheng Architecture Prize, and Dean of School of Architecture, Tsinghua University



Lin Xiande: President of the Taiwan Green Building Committee and Professor of the Department of Architecture of National Cheng Kung University, Taiwan



Song Yehao: Director, Professor, and Doctoral Supervisor of Institute of Architecture and Technology, School of Architecture, Tsinghua University, and Deputy Chief Architect of Architectural Design and Research Institute of Tsinghua University



Qian Feng: National Engineering Survey and Design Master; Professor and Doctoral Supervisor of College of Architecture and Urban Planning Tongji University, Director of Key Laboratory of Ecology and Energy-saving Study of Dense Habitat (Tongji University), Ministry of Education



Zhong Jishou: Deputy Chief Architect of China Architecture Design & Research Group and Chief Commissioner of Solar Energy Building Committee of China Renewable Energy Society



Huang Qiuping: Chief Architect of East China Architectural Design & Research Institute



Feng Ya: Chief Engineer of China Southwest Architectural Design and Research Institute Corp. Ltd. and Deputy Director of Special Committee of Building Thermal and Energy Efficiency, Architectural Society of China

Members of the Organizing Committee

It comprises members of the competition hosts, the organizer, and the title sponsor. The administration office is in China National Engineering Research Center for Human Settlements.

Design Assignment and Technical Terms (found in Annex)

Annex 1: Design Assignment of the Visitor Center of Guanba Village, Mupi Tibetan Township, Pingwu County, Mianyang City, Sichuan Province

Annex 2: Topographic Map of Guanba Village, Mupi Tibetan Township, Pingwu County, Mianyang City, Sichuan Province

Annex 3: Floor Plan of the Site of Guanba Village Project in Mupi Tibetan Township, Pingwu County, Mianyang City, Sichuan Province

Annex 4: Technical Terms

Annex 5: Information Table

Award Setting and Form

(1) General Prize:

First Prize: 1 winner

The Trophy Cup, Certificate and Bonus RMB 100000 (before tax) will be awarded.

Second Prize: 3 winners

The Trophy Cup, Certificate and Bonus RMB 40000 (before tax) will be awarded.

The Trophy Cup, Certificate and Bonus RMB 40000 (before tax) will be awarded.

Third Prize: 6 winners

The Trophy Cup, Certificate and Bonus RMB 10000 (before tax) will be awarded.

The Trophy Cup, Certificate and Bonus RMB 10000 (before tax) will be awarded.

The Trophy Cup, Certificate and Bonus RMB 10000 (before tax) will be awarded. Recognition Award: 20 winners

The Trophy Cup, Certificate, and Bonus RMB 2000 (before tax) will be awarded.

Honorable Mention Prize: 30 winners

The Certificate will be awarded.

The Certificate will be awarded.

(2) Prize for Technical Excellence Works:

The quota is open-ended. The Certificate will be awarded.

(3) Prize for Innovative Designs:

The quota is open-ended. The Certificate will be awarded.

Participation Requirements

(1) Institutes of architectural design, colleges and universities, research institutions, green building parts R&D and production enterprises, and other units are welcome to organize professional staff to team up for the competition.

(2) Please visit www.isbdc.cn and follow the instruction to complete the registration form. After submitting the registry, you will get a registration number, which is also the number of your entry. One registration number for one entry. The registration number must be marked on the top left corner of each submitted work with a word height of 6mm. Registration time: March 26, 2023 - August 15, 2023.

(3) Participants must agree that the organizing committee may publish, print, exhibit, and apply their works.

(4)Authors whose works are compiled into the publication should cooperate with the organizing committee to adjust their works according to publication requirements.

Notices:

(1) Electronic documents of all entries must be uploaded to the official website www.isbdc.cn before September 15, 2023. Other manners for presenting entries are invalid.

(2) Entries shall not have any marking which can identify the participant. Otherwise, the entry shall be considered invalid.

(3) The organizing committee will publicize the process and result of the competition online in time, compile and publish the winning entries. Winners will be honored and awarded.

(4) Within 30 days after the first publication of the collection, the organizing committee will present the team of the winning entry with one winning portfolio (with an official commemorative seal).

(5) Check the competition website for competition activities, news, and FAQs

Ownership and Copyright

Before submitting entries, participants must check the following terms with full understanding and consent.

By relevant laws and regulations, hosts deem that any “participant” or “author” who has submitted works has made the following irrevocable statement regarding the ownership and copyright of the submitted work.

(1) Statement of Originality

The entry must be original without infringement of patent, copyright, trademark, or other intellectual property. Ensure the entry has not been published in any other media, including newspapers, periodicals, magazines, and webs. The entry has not been patented or registered for copyright. It has not been involved in any other competition and has not been put in any commercial channels. The participant must assure that the work shall not be put in any other competition or transferred to others in the same form. Otherwise, sponsors will disqualify you from participating, being shortlisted, and being awarded, with all resulting consequences including forfeiture of prizes and awards. Hosts reserve the right of legal liability.

(2) Ownership of Intellectual Property of Entries

To better promote competition results, all copyrights of entries except the right of authorship shall be enjoyed by the organizers and the title sponsor. Copyright owners may exercise their copyrights by ways including but not limited to the followings: exploiting works by redesigning, producing, selling, exhibiting, publishing, and publicizing; using works on construction for self-use or authorizing others to use. Hosts enjoy rights to display and publicize all entries. Without authorization, no unit or individual (including authors themselves) may transfer, copy, reprint, disseminate, excerpt, publish, distribute and license in any form. Organizers and the title sponsor are allowed to sign the author’s name for using entries and do technical processing according to the requirements of publication and construction. All entries shall not be returned to the author.

(3) Participants shall be held liable for the copyrights of their entries. Authors shall be liable for all disputes over copyrights

Announcement

(1) By participating in this competition, all parties involved (including participants, judges, and the organizing committee) indicate that they have accepted the requirements above.

(2) All participants must accept the judgment of the judging panel as the final result of the competition.

(3) The organizing committee reserves the final explanation right of the competition.

(4) In order to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of the participants, hosts call attention to all clauses in this document, especially the part of “Ownership and Copyright”.

Organizing Committee of International Solar Building Design Competition

Website: www.isbdc.cn

Address of Organizing Committee:

No.19, Chegongzhuang Street, Xicheng District, Beijing, 100044

China National Engineering Research Center for Human Settlements

Contacts: Ju Xiaolei, Zhang Xing’er, Zheng Jingru

Tel.: 86-010-88983377, 86-010-88983383

E-mail: isbdc2013@126.com QQ group: 49266054



WeChat Official Account: 国际太阳能建筑设计竞赛 (Guo Ji Tai Yang Neng Jian Zhu She Ji Jing Sai; International Solar Building Design Competition)