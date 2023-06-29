Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Axial House / TAU Arquitetos

Axial House / TAU Arquitetos

Axial House / TAU Arquitetos

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Bragança Paulista, Brazil
  • Architects: TAU Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  450
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Manuel Sá
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Deca, Palimanan, Portobello, Protecnica, Resinstone, S.C.A
  • Authors: Filipe Battazza; Raoni Mariano
  • Construction: Zampoli Construtora
  • Solar Power: Aztec Energia
  • Wood: Madermac
  • Glass: MDZ Esquadrias
  • Concrete Finishing : Topseal
  • City: Bragança Paulista
  • Country: Brazil
Axial House / TAU Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Manuel Sá

Text description provided by the architects. Situated in a countryside São Paulo condominium, the Axial House embraces its corner lot and fosters a harmonious connection with the surroundings.

Axial House / TAU Arquitetos - Exterior Photography
© Manuel Sá
Axial House / TAU Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Manuel Sá

The irregular terrain shape guided the design axes, resulting in a three-story, 450m² residence. Upon entering, an internal open patio welcomes visitors, integrating the garden and filling the space with natural light. Carefully positioned after the entrance, the staircase leads to the intimate upper floor and the social areas on the first floor. The house takes advantage of small variations in the topography, offering transparency, luminosity, and picturesque views.

Axial House / TAU Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows, Handrail, Courtyard
© Manuel Sá
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Axial House / TAU Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Chair, Beam, Windows
© Manuel Sá
Axial House / TAU Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Beam
© Manuel Sá
Axial House / TAU Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Table, Beam, Countertop, Chair
© Manuel Sá

The social programs, including the living room and kitchen, benefit from central patio visibility, while technical areas like the laundry and storage rooms, along with the garage, are located on the side façade facing the neighboring property.

Axial House / TAU Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Facade
© Manuel Sá
Sketch
Sketch
Axial House / TAU Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Brick
© Manuel Sá

The outdoor area features a gourmet space and a pool surrounded by a flower bed, offering privacy from the street. The lower floor houses technical facilities and a service bathroom, accessible through this area.

Axial House / TAU Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Handrail, Beam
© Manuel Sá
Sketch
Sketch
Axial House / TAU Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Beam, Handrail
© Manuel Sá

Additionally, a garden and fire area face the street. The upper floor stands out with its exposed concrete slabs and beams, complemented by a corten-colored metallic brise to regulate sunlight. This floor includes an intimate living room, guest bedroom, bathroom, and suite, with well-placed openings allowing for cross-ventilation and reducing the need for air conditioning.

Axial House / TAU Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam, Handrail
© Manuel Sá
Upper Floor Plan
Upper Floor Plan
Axial House / TAU Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Wood
© Manuel Sá
Axial House / TAU Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Deck, Handrail, Beam
© Manuel Sá

Concrete takes center stage in the house, serving as the foundation of the building system and showcased as a visible finish on the first-floor pillars, slabs, and beams of the upper floor. The natural beauty of red Portuguese stone and cumaru wood further enriches the composition, fostering a harmonious integration between architecture and landscape.

Axial House / TAU Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Manuel Sá

