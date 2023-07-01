Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. The Axolotl Housing / Yu2e

The Axolotl Housing / Yu2e

Save
The Axolotl Housing / Yu2e

The Axolotl Housing / Yu2e - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeThe Axolotl Housing / Yu2e - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick, FacadeThe Axolotl Housing / Yu2e - Exterior Photography, WindowsThe Axolotl Housing / Yu2e - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, WindowsThe Axolotl Housing / Yu2e - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Los Angeles, United States
  • Design Associate Schematic Design, 3 D Model, C Ds: Kimberly Lawes
  • City: Los Angeles
  • Country: United States
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
The Axolotl Housing / Yu2e - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Taiyo

Text description provided by the architects. This is a project developed under the TOC (transit-oriented communities) standards.  TOC is a City of LA program created as a result of Measure JJJ passing in 2016.  It is intended to spur multi-family development near public transit by relaxing restrictions like required yards, parking, and density maximums or floor area in exchange for setting aside some of those units for lower-income households and tenants.  

Save this picture!
The Axolotl Housing / Yu2e - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Taiyo
Save this picture!
The Axolotl Housing / Yu2e - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Taiyo

In our project, we went from what would have been 4 dwelling units and eight parking spaces by right to 7 dwelling units and 4 parking spaces with TOC.  1 unit is deed restricted for the low-income tenant.  Our design approach was to maximize the opportunities afforded by the TOC incentives to create more livable dwellings at a more affordable cost.  Reducing parking requirements eliminates the costs of a subterranean level.   Additional benefits cascade through the building allowing dwelling units on the ground floor and larger private open spaces like balconies and roof decks for the upper floors.  

Save this picture!
The Axolotl Housing / Yu2e - Interior Photography, Table, Windows
© Taiyo
Save this picture!
The Axolotl Housing / Yu2e - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Chair
© Taiyo
Save this picture!
The Axolotl Housing / Yu2e - Image 14 of 16
Floor Plan

Larger exterior spaces combined with large floor-to-ceiling sliding doors allow for more outdoor utility and generous natural light and ventilation inside. Tactical distribution of these decks throughout also reduced the overall bulk and scale of the building minimizing impact to the street level and adjacent neighbors.  While a unifying central courtyard was not tenable in this arrangement, the common access corridor is designed to create a sense of community and shared space by utilizing alternating panels and openings in lieu of a typical dark and uninviting double-loaded corridor.  

Save this picture!
The Axolotl Housing / Yu2e - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Windows, Glass
© Taiyo
Save this picture!
The Axolotl Housing / Yu2e - Interior Photography, Windows, Glass
© Taiyo

The units are efficiently organized into the limits of a type V three-story building at grade with a single stair core, which keeps costs lower while also making possible the kind of open layout units and multiple wall openings and windows on all sides. With characteristics taken from bungalow courts and dingbat apartments, our project is an evolutionary hybrid of Los Angeles middle housing. The dwelling units are at once cozy and livable, breezy with ample access to the outdoors, while benefiting from the cost efficiency of multiple units collectively sharing spaces and resources to create community.

Save this picture!
The Axolotl Housing / Yu2e - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows
© Taiyo

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Yu2e
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States
Cite: "The Axolotl Housing / Yu2e" 01 Jul 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1003124/the-axolotl-housing-yu2e> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Top #Tags