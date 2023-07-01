Muxarabi House / 24 7 Arquitetura

+ 18

Houses • Jaguariúna, Brazil Architects: 24 7 Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1324 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Adriano Pacelli

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Braston , Dalle Piagge

Lead Architects: Giuliano Pelaio, Gustavo Tenca

Architectural design: Nicolas Doi e Fábio Bonugli

Coordinating Architect: Christian D’Abruzzo

Co Creative Architect: Christian D’Abruzzo

Interior Design: Nicolas Doi e Marcio Rebouças

Structure: Carpinteria Estruturas de Madeira

Electric And Hydraulic: Revix Engenharia

Lighting: Vertz Iluminação

Furniture: Líder

Work Administration: Coletivo Obras

Frames: MAV do Brasil

Decoration: Lorena Cia, Layla Nogueira

City: Jaguariúna

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. The Muxarabi House is part of a construction project that totals over 600m2 and has not yet been fully built. Designed as a house to accommodate friends and family, it currently houses the couple and their two children until the main house is constructed.

The extensive site of over 5000m² has a flat topography and already features some mature trees capable of creating ample shade, as well as a treehouse for the children yet to come. Coming from São Paulo, the clients found in this terrain the feeling of refuge and closeness to nature that few other homes in the city where they lived could provide. The project aimed to establish a connection between the architecture and the concept of a less urban house, where the placement of the house would precisely respect the location of the existing trees.

The choice of an engineered wood construction system aligns with the concept of architecture with a reduced carbon footprint. The project consists of a construction system where laminated glued pine beams and pillars, along with a ceramic tile roof, are responsible for a clean and efficient construction process. The prefabrication of the components adds an interesting level of industrialization to the project while increasing the sustainability of the building.

Two suites, a powder room, living room, dining room, kitchen, laundry room, and office were designed to accommodate future uses that could complement the program of the main house. In the pool, a 25m lap lane beneath the canopy of a jackfruit tree was designed to eventually connect with the expansion of the main house and currently provides enjoyment for the family on sunny days. Internally, furniture with timeless and original design creates a cozy atmosphere for the residents. The palette of natural elements, such as the wood used in the structure and ceiling, the terrazzo flooring, the concrete countertop, and the tiled kitchen wall, reinforce the concept of the initial country house envisioned as the home for this family.