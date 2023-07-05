The Beauty of Natural Aluminum: A Case Study of Château des Pères Hotel

Designed by architect Anthony Rio and his firm Agence Unité, the Château des Pères hotel project showcases the integration of innovative design and materials in the realm of hotel architecture. Taking inspiration from nature, it reimagines the traditional hotel room as a protective nest. This expansion of a historic hotel, nestled in a 12th-century mansion, features reception, restaurant, and event spaces. The new structure, reminiscent of a tree, gracefully extends with branches radiating from a central trunk. Within each bubble-like structure, guests can experience a sanctuary-like ambiance, offering both privacy and panoramic views of the surroundings, made possible by the generous ovoid windows that adorn each facade.

To achieve this design, the bubbles are built using a steel frame welded to the reinforced concrete beams of the central structure. A notable feature of this design is the use of natural aluminum, which brings elegance to the structure. The exterior of the bubbles is clad in tapered standing seam profiles with a golden finish, showcasing the beauty of natural aluminum, and as a testament to this material's aesthetic appeal and longevity. Known for its lightweight properties and corrosion resistance, natural aluminum is ideal for architectural applications. Its lightness makes for quite an easy installation and reduces the load on the building structure, while its corrosion resistance ensures durability, making it a reliable choice for exterior applications. In addition, aluminum is a sustainable material that is 100% recyclable, contributing to the overall environmental footprint of the project.

In this case, the gold finish of the aluminum cladding adds a touch of sophistication to the overall design, complementing the surrounding landscape and contrasting with the hotel's historic building. To finish off the overall look, the Transparent Elegance product range by Euramax was applied – a range of transparent lacquers that allows glimpses of the metal substrate, enhancing the natural state of the aluminum. This offers architects and designers a broad palette of (semi) transparent varnishes, providing multiple possibilities for customized color effects. The coating system, consisting of a primerless coating, a (semi) translucent finish, and a colorless pretreatment, ensures that the aluminum substrate is visible while maintaining a uniform appearance.

Transparent Elegance offers two degrees of application –Living Grade and Fine Grade– to meet a variety of aesthetic preferences. Living Grade allows for small nuances and color variations, while Fine Grade provides a uniform appearance from a distance. This coating can be applied to aluminum substrates of different thicknesses and is available in different finishes, from matte to high gloss. To ensure optimum performance, Transparent Elegance should be used at a minimum distance of 1.5 km from the coast and should be avoided in industrial environments with potentially corrosive products. Its non-regular appearance, characterized by small color irregularities, gives facades a distinctive finish, and the company's specialized team is available to help architects and designers select the most appropriate color and thickness for each project, ensuring that technical requirements and aesthetic objectives are met.

The success of the Château des Pères Hotel Project extension serves as a testament to the beauty and versatility of natural aluminum. Its use in architectural design adds a touch of elegance, sophistication, and timelessness to the built environment. This allows the natural qualities of aluminum to stand out, which, combined with its aesthetic qualities, has practical advantages and sustainable attributes, ensuring that the material remains a popular choice for creating impressive and lasting works of architectural art.

