World
Quebrada Honda House / Abarca Palma Arquitectos

Quebrada Honda House / Abarca Palma Arquitectos

Quebrada Honda House / Abarca Palma Arquitectos

  Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Frutillar, Chile
Quebrada Honda House / Abarca Palma Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Pablo Casals-Aguirre
Plan - Site
Quebrada Honda House / Abarca Palma Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Coast
© Pablo Casals-Aguirre

Text description provided by the architects. A single-family home, located on the southern hillside of Domeyko Bay in front of the Llanquihue´s lake views. These two characteristics are the main issues that defined the order and shape of the house. Given the need to have the most public venues with a frontal view of the lake, the main spaces are arranged in the front. 

Quebrada Honda House / Abarca Palma Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Pablo Casals-Aguirre
Axo
Axo
Quebrada Honda House / Abarca Palma Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Pablo Casals-Aguirre

Likewise, the staggered strategy responds to the topography of the hillside with a volume that descends diagonally through the slope, maximizing the capture of the northern sun to counteract the few hours of sun from southern facades. The volume goes down with the ground in four levels, from the most private to the most public areas. 

Quebrada Honda House / Abarca Palma Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Pablo Casals-Aguirre
Plan
Elevation - North
Quebrada Honda House / Abarca Palma Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Pablo Casals-Aguirre

Only half levels separate the first three platforms, the master bedroom in the first, the children's bedrooms and study room in the second, and the kitchen, laundry room, dining, and living room on the third as the most public level, which opens completely to the lake. On the fourth level, there’s the storage, parking, and main access. 

Quebrada Honda House / Abarca Palma Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Pablo Casals-Aguirre
Elevation - South
Elevation - West
Quebrada Honda House / Abarca Palma Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Table
© Pablo Casals-Aguirre

Spatially, the three interior levels are conceived as a sequence of spaces connected by a side stairway that intermittently descends, resulting in a continuous space on the north façade. The north, west, and east façades consider greater openings through the exposed timber structure.

Quebrada Honda House / Abarca Palma Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Pablo Casals-Aguirre
Section - A
Section - B
Quebrada Honda House / Abarca Palma Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam, Windows, Handrail, Deck
© Pablo Casals-Aguirre

In contrast, the south façade was designed with punctual and directed openings. The entire volume is inscribed under an inclined roof according to the slope, which protects the house from rain and wind with perimeter eaves. 

Quebrada Honda House / Abarca Palma Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Chair, Beam, Handrail
© Pablo Casals-Aguirre
Section - C
Section - D
Quebrada Honda House / Abarca Palma Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Pablo Casals-Aguirre

The constructive proposal consists of a mixed prefabricated system based on SIP panels as a thermal envelope of 160mm considering slabs, walls, and roof. Exposed timber structures were used for pillars, diagonals, beams, and window frames. Foundations and containments are made up of a reinforced concrete wall at the base. The upper platforms are supported by an isolated foundation that supports a mixt structure of steel and timber beams that holds the SIP slab on each platform. In the interiors, timber elements were combined with white finishing walls and ceilings. 

Quebrada Honda House / Abarca Palma Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Waterfront
© Pablo Casals-Aguirre
Section - E
Section - F
Quebrada Honda House / Abarca Palma Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Beam
© Pablo Casals-Aguirre

The corrugated zinc exterior cladding, both on the façade and on the roof, provides material continuity on all its opaque faces, combining with exposed timber elements behind the glazed façades.

Quebrada Honda House / Abarca Palma Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Pablo Casals-Aguirre
Section - G
Details
Quebrada Honda House / Abarca Palma Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Pablo Casals-Aguirre

Abarca Palma Arquitectos
Cristóbal Noguera
Top #Tags