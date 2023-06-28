The Museum of West African Art Reveals Vision for a Vibrant Creative Hub in Benin City, Developed with Adjaye Associates

The Museum of West African Art (MOWAA) has just unveiled a 20-acre project for a Creative District in the historic center of Benin City in Edo State, Nigeria. MOWAA, in collaboration with Adjaye Associates, is planning to establish a comprehensive environment dedicated to the artistic and cultural realms of the past, present, and future. The space provides support and collaboration opportunities for young professionals in the creative and cultural fields while also fostering partnerships with institutions throughout West Africa. At the heart of the project is the Creative District’s role in contributing to economic growth and development.

The realization of the Creative District is based on the carefully planned design by David Adjaye of Adjaye Associates. The architectural designs of the district's buildings are being created by Adjaye Associates, as well as other prominent firms based in West Africa, such as MOE+ Art Architecture and Studio Contra from Lagos and Worofila from Dakar. This collaborative effort ensures that the Creative District's structures are thoughtfully planned and diversified. This initiative will also provide essential infrastructure, training, and opportunities for local artists, creatives, and scholars, addressing their needs and empowering them to succeed.

The Creative District will host several key components that aim to enrich the artistic and cultural landscape of the region at large. One of the highlights is the Rainforest Gallery, a sustainable exhibition space where modern, contemporary, and historical artworks will be showcased. Additionally, the Artisans Hall will serve as a versatile venue, repurposing a 16th-century structure from the Benin Kingdom. This space will function as an event hall, a showroom, and a retail gallery, featuring the exceptional craftsmanship of contemporary West African artisans. The Creative District will also house the Art Guesthouse, an intimate boutique hotel, and workspace facility, accommodating visiting academics, cultural professionals, and tourists in its 60 rooms. Furthermore, public cafés, restaurants, artist studios, residences, workspaces, performance spaces, and public gardens will foster creativity and interaction. Finally, MOWAA's Research and Collections Center, “The Pavilion,” spanning 4,300 sqm is currently being constructed and will serve as a hub for research and the preservation of art collections.

Age-old artisanal traditions are still alive in Edo State and should become more integral to our economy, as should the most vibrant trends in contemporary art and cutting-edge scholarship. The development of the Creative District is key to Edo State’s vision of re-establishing Benin City as the arts and culture capital of West Africa, diversifying the economy and providing job opportunities for young people.

--His Excellency Godwin Obaseki, Governor of Edo State, Nigeria

