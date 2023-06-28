Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Ateliers Médicis / MUOTO

Ateliers Médicis / MUOTO
Ateliers Médicis / MUOTO - Exterior Photography
© Olivier Campagne

Ateliers Médicis / MUOTO - Exterior Photography, Chair, Beam, WindowsAteliers Médicis / MUOTO - Interior Photography, Chair, BeamAteliers Médicis / MUOTO - Interior Photography, Chair, BeamAteliers Médicis / MUOTO - Interior PhotographyAteliers Médicis / MUOTO - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Gallery, Cultural Center
Clichy-sous-Bois, France
  • Architects: MUOTO, Titan
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  6600
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Olivier Campagne
  • Consultants: Les Eclaireurs, Bollinger & Grohmann, Sempervirens, Espace Temps, Ducks scéno, Peutz, Fabrice Bougon
  • City: Clichy-sous-Bois
  • Country: France
Ateliers Médicis / MUOTO - Exterior Photography, Chair, Beam, Windows
© Olivier Campagne

Text description provided by the architects. This facility, located in the outer suburbs of Paris, is emblematic of the renewal of public cultural policies. The aim of the program is to create new dynamics between artistic creation, research, and education, by creating spaces for artists’ workshops, exhibitions, performances, and rehearsals. It is a place dedicated to the diversity of gestures and of speech.

Ateliers Médicis / MUOTO - Interior Photography, Chair, Beam
© Olivier Campagne

The building is structured around a radiating configuration that deconstructs the “black box” concept. The main auditorium, located in the center, opens onto all the spaces around, creating possibilities for a dozen different scenic configurations. Performances and exhibitions are therefore free to take place simultaneously and evolve over time.

Ateliers Médicis / MUOTO - Image 9 of 18
Model
Ateliers Médicis / MUOTO - Image 10 of 18
Plan diagram
Ateliers Médicis / MUOTO - Image 13 of 18
Plan diagram

The simple volume stands out from the neighboring projects currently under construction, bringing a sense of calm and clarity to the public spaces. The external surfaces have an appearance of luxury that would not be out of place in the courtyard of the Louvre.

Ateliers Médicis / MUOTO - Interior Photography, Chair, Beam
© Olivier Campagne
Ateliers Médicis / MUOTO - Interior Photography
© Olivier Campagne

The glass façades are coupled with monumental silvered shutters that constitute an architecture, reminiscent of the imagination inherent in performance. The peripheral passageways fulfill a temperature management function, like ventilated winter gardens that provide warmth in winter and cool in summer.

Ateliers Médicis / MUOTO - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
Courtesy of MUOTO

Project gallery

Project location

Address:93390 Clichy-sous-Bois, France

About this office
MUOTO
Office
Titan
Office

Cite: "Ateliers Médicis / MUOTO" 28 Jun 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1003076/ateliers-medicis-muoto> ISSN 0719-8884

