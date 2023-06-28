Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Norway
  5. Saltviga House / Kolman Boye Architects

Saltviga House / Kolman Boye Architects

Save
Saltviga House / Kolman Boye Architects

Saltviga House / Kolman Boye Architects - Exterior PhotographySaltviga House / Kolman Boye Architects - Exterior Photography, WindowsSaltviga House / Kolman Boye Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Beam, ChairSaltviga House / Kolman Boye Architects - Interior PhotographySaltviga House / Kolman Boye Architects - More Images+ 30

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Residential
Norway
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Saltviga House / Kolman Boye Architects - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Johan Dehlin

Text description provided by the architects. The Saltviga House is a recreational home built out of oak and Douglas off-cuts from Dinesen’s floor production. The house blends subtly into the boreal forest on the Norwegian southeastern coastline adapting to the particulars of the local landscape. By combining ennobled timber scraps with a reassessment of historical building vocabularies, the Saltviga House employs an updated architectural language of resource efficiency.

Save this picture!
Saltviga House / Kolman Boye Architects - Exterior Photography
© Johan Dehlin
Save this picture!
Saltviga House / Kolman Boye Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Johan Dehlin
Save this picture!
Saltviga House / Kolman Boye Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Beam
© Johan Dehlin

In our recent projects and in our teaching and research, we have come across Dinesen materials as both the traditional floors and as scrap, a leftover, an off-cut from the production of made-to-measure floors. Making and thinking with these leftovers from the production gave rise to the notion of making a building of them as a sympathetic way of using and ennobling scrap materials that would otherwise have been used as firewood. Besides being beautiful the off-cuts are low in embodied carbon and could offer an alternative to more commonly used and more carbon-intensive materials.

Save this picture!
Saltviga House / Kolman Boye Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Johan Dehlin
Save this picture!
Saltviga House / Kolman Boye Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Johan Dehlin
Save this picture!
Saltviga House / Kolman Boye Architects - Image 35 of 35
Technical Details

The idea of using the leftovers for a house was developed in a combined strategy of sorting representative pallets of material from the production to classify size, quantity, and quality as well as through the building of several 1:1 mock-ups, researching stacking and layering combinations together with technical properties and experiential effects. Differing from traditional split wooden shingles used in Norway, the research into these sawn timber planks resulted in a straightforward yet complex approach that required traditional material knowledge as well as a considerable process development to make it work in a timely and economical fashion.

Save this picture!
Saltviga House / Kolman Boye Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade
© Johan Dehlin

The production and assembly of the timber elements for the building drew on the collective knowledge of the involved carpenters, joiners, and suppliers. In the production, each of the 12.000+ individual oak off-cuts from Dinesen’s floor production was pre-cut to size with minimal waste, pre-drilled, and pre-treated with tar at our carpentry before being transported to the site. In the assembly of the facade on site, each individual oak element required precise handling and 20 000+ stainless steel screws for fastening, reinforcing the robust, assembled, and layered character of the cladding.

Save this picture!
Saltviga House / Kolman Boye Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Windows, Beam
© Johan Dehlin
Save this picture!
Saltviga House / Kolman Boye Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink, Beam
© Johan Dehlin
Save this picture!
Saltviga House / Kolman Boye Architects - Image 32 of 35
Floor Plan

The resulting building negotiates a landscape of rocks, lichen, ferns, conifers, and deciduous trees on a bluff, facing the sea of Skagerrak on the southeastern coast of Norway. Avoiding reshaping the terrain, the building is meticulously adapted to the north-east sloping ground, forming three volumes that are situated on five different levels. Outside, the three volumes create two distinct spaces separated by an openable wind barrier: a courtyard towards the forest that is protected from the wind and an open deck towards the sea which holds views through an existing pruned “window-band” in the conifers.

Save this picture!
Saltviga House / Kolman Boye Architects - Interior Photography, Shelving, Wood, Beam
© Johan Dehlin

Inside, each space has a distinct volume and ceiling height, with the central hallway giving clear views through the whole house and the windows, stretching the full length of the facade towards the sea, bringing unity and coherence to the different levels. Where the exterior oak cladding will turn silvery-grey over time and blend in with the slate and granite landscape, the interior Douglas cladding is kept in a slightly warmer, whitish hue, balanced by the neutral screed floors.

Save this picture!
Saltviga House / Kolman Boye Architects - Interior Photography, Beam, Deck
© Johan Dehlin

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Kolman Boye Architects
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBuildingsResidentialNorway

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBuildingsResidentialNorway
Cite: "Saltviga House / Kolman Boye Architects" 28 Jun 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1003054/saltviga-house-kolman-boye-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Top #Tags