  Park Pavilion / MATERIA + Gustavo Carmona

Park Pavilion / MATERIA + Gustavo Carmona

Park Pavilion / MATERIA + Gustavo Carmona

Park Pavilion / MATERIA + Gustavo Carmona - Exterior Photography
Park Pavilion / MATERIA + Gustavo Carmona - Exterior Photography
Park Pavilion / MATERIA + Gustavo Carmona - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam
Park Pavilion / MATERIA + Gustavo Carmona - Interior Photography

San Luis Potosí, Mexico
  • Architects: MATERIA + Gustavo Carmona
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  423
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Jaime Navarro
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Duravit, BO CONCEPT, Cuchara, David Pompa, Design Cacao, Dupuis, Illux, Karla Cortina, Noken, Rootmate, West Elm
  • Collaborators: Gustavo Carmona, Gustavo Xoxotla, Karla Uribe, Jovana Grujevska, Marisol Fernández, Ana Fernández, Erick Pérez, Eduardo Valencia, Carlos Pineda, Fernanda Méndez.
  • Interior Design : Karla Cortina Studio
  • City: San Luis Potosí
  • Country: Mexico
Save this picture!
Park Pavilion / MATERIA + Gustavo Carmona - Exterior Photography
© Jaime Navarro
Save this picture!
Park Pavilion / MATERIA + Gustavo Carmona - Exterior Photography, Fence, Facade
© Jaime Navarro

Text description provided by the architects. The original client request was for the design of a sales showroom for a large-scale urban development that will include a shopping center as well as residential and office towers to be built in several stages. This development has the particularity of being located at the foot of hills with direct views of the emblematic Tangamanga Park.

Save this picture!
Park Pavilion / MATERIA + Gustavo Carmona - Exterior Photography
© Jaime Navarro
Save this picture!
Park Pavilion / MATERIA + Gustavo Carmona - Image 16 of 18
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
Park Pavilion / MATERIA + Gustavo Carmona - Exterior Photography
© Jaime Navarro

The analysis and design process made us understand the enormous opportunity to question the typical program of a showroom in order to generate a building with permanent character that intelligently adapts to the slope of the terrain, becomes a destination, and adopts an appropriate scale for the current and future context of the development.

Save this picture!
Park Pavilion / MATERIA + Gustavo Carmona - Exterior Photography, Stairs
© Jaime Navarro
Save this picture!
Park Pavilion / MATERIA + Gustavo Carmona - Image 17 of 18
Section
Section
Save this picture!
Park Pavilion / MATERIA + Gustavo Carmona - Interior Photography, Stairs, Chair
© Jaime Navarro

In this way, a project was generated whose program seeks total connection with the site experience and its relationship with Tangamanga Park. Its access is not at the foot of the building but at its highest point where its form fades into the hill. From there, visitors gradually ascend on a stepped park that builds anticipation for the arrival of a viewpoint that frames the view of the city park to the north.

Save this picture!
Park Pavilion / MATERIA + Gustavo Carmona - Interior Photography
© Jaime Navarro
Save this picture!
Park Pavilion / MATERIA + Gustavo Carmona - Image 18 of 18
Section
Section
Save this picture!
Park Pavilion / MATERIA + Gustavo Carmona - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam
© Jaime Navarro

Visitors then descend through an articulated ramp between sculptural concrete walls to the encounter of a playful space that contains a reception, an open kitchen serving visitors, and finally the encounter of a large staircase and amphitheater in a double-height space whose view is again framed towards the park. In this way, the journey through the spaces becomes fluid, finding various programs of living areas, exhibition, and the amphitheater itself that serves for collective events and conferences. The link with the natural context and the views is permanent and clear.

Save this picture!
Park Pavilion / MATERIA + Gustavo Carmona - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Beam
© Jaime Navarro

The materiality of the project dialogues between a solid mass and transparent veils. The concrete walls integrate with the slope, contain the terrain, and protect the more private programs. The interior public spaces are defined by a double glass skin and perforated alu-zinc panels that provide various levels of transparency while protecting against the excessive impact of natural Western light and participating in the control of the interior temperature. The roof plays a role of a "fifth facade" whose materiality is the landscape itself.

Save this picture!
Park Pavilion / MATERIA + Gustavo Carmona - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Jaime Navarro

The expression of the project transforms with light and obtains a dual character, being more opaque in presence during the day and permeable in essence in the darkness of the night, allowing the perforated interior light to escape.

Save this picture!
Park Pavilion / MATERIA + Gustavo Carmona - Interior Photography, Windows
© Jaime Navarro
Save this picture!
Park Pavilion / MATERIA + Gustavo Carmona - Exterior Photography
© Jaime Navarro

In just a few months of opening, the project has managed to establish itself as an urban icon in the area. The proposal, above all, gives faith to the importance of rethinking programs, in this case going beyond a typical sales space to become a place of the community whose life and profitability will extend to new uses over time.

Save this picture!
Park Pavilion / MATERIA + Gustavo Carmona - Exterior Photography
© Jaime Navarro
Save this picture!
Park Pavilion / MATERIA + Gustavo Carmona - Exterior Photography
© Jaime Navarro

Project gallery

Project location

Address: San Luis Potosí, Mexico

MATERIA + Gustavo Carmona
Cite: "Park Pavilion / MATERIA + Gustavo Carmona" [Pabellón Park / MATERIA + Gustavo Carmona] 27 Jun 2023. ArchDaily.

