House With Glass Walls / fala

Architecture: filipe magalhães, ana luisa soares, ahmed belkhodja, lera samovich, rute peixoto

Engineering: paulo sousa

Landscape Design: oh land

Contractor: jst

City: Porto

Country: Portugal

Text description provided by the architects. An old palace-like house. Narrow and very long. Abandoned for some time.

Outside, everything had to remain the kind of the same; heritage rules dictated such fate. In the back, the garden became a small oasis within the dense urban mesh.

Inside, the prominent staircase was revamped. the rooms, which had little or nothing of value remaining, were depurated to their bare minimum, - their perimeter, - and filled with evenly spaced glass walls.

On a romantic background, the plan was drawn like a filmstrip: pure sequence. Still, all scenes appear at once.