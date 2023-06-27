Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  House With Glass Walls / fala

House With Glass Walls / fala

House With Glass Walls / fala

House With Glass Walls / fala - Interior Photography, Glass, Bench, Windows
House With Glass Walls / fala - Interior Photography, Windows, Glass
House With Glass Walls / fala - Interior Photography, Chair, Glass, Windows
House With Glass Walls / fala - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses, Renovation
Porto, Portugal
  • Architecture: filipe magalhães, ana luisa soares, ahmed belkhodja, lera samovich, rute peixoto
  • Engineering: paulo sousa
  • Landscape Design: oh land
  • Contractor: jst
  • City: Porto
  • Country: Portugal
House With Glass Walls / fala - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Text description provided by the architects. An old palace-like house. Narrow and very long. Abandoned for some time. 

House With Glass Walls / fala - Image 17 of 20
Collage

Outside, everything had to remain the kind of the same; heritage rules dictated such fate. In the back, the garden became a small oasis within the dense urban mesh.

House With Glass Walls / fala - Interior Photography, Glass, Bench, Windows
© Ivo Tavares Studio
House With Glass Walls / fala - Image 19 of 20
Plans
House With Glass Walls / fala - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Inside, the prominent staircase was revamped. the rooms, which had little or nothing of value remaining, were depurated to their bare minimum, - their perimeter, - and filled with evenly spaced glass walls.

House With Glass Walls / fala - Interior Photography, Chair, Glass, Windows
© Ivo Tavares Studio
House With Glass Walls / fala - Image 18 of 20
Section
House With Glass Walls / fala - Interior Photography, Windows
© Giulietta Margot
House With Glass Walls / fala - Interior Photography, Windows, Glass
© Giulietta Margot

On a romantic background, the plan was drawn like a filmstrip: pure sequence. Still, all scenes appear at once. 

House With Glass Walls / fala - Interior Photography, Windows
© Giulietta Margot

fala
