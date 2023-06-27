House With Glass Walls / fala

-
Architects: fala
- Area: 750 m²
- Year: 2021
-
Photographs:Ivo Tavares Studio, Giulietta Margot
- Architecture: filipe magalhães, ana luisa soares, ahmed belkhodja, lera samovich, rute peixoto
- Engineering: paulo sousa
- Landscape Design: oh land
- Contractor: jst
- City: Porto
- Country: Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. An old palace-like house. Narrow and very long. Abandoned for some time.
Outside, everything had to remain the kind of the same; heritage rules dictated such fate. In the back, the garden became a small oasis within the dense urban mesh.
Inside, the prominent staircase was revamped. the rooms, which had little or nothing of value remaining, were depurated to their bare minimum, - their perimeter, - and filled with evenly spaced glass walls.
On a romantic background, the plan was drawn like a filmstrip: pure sequence. Still, all scenes appear at once.