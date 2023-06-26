Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. House in Kawajiri / Daisaku Hanamoto Architect & Associates

House in Kawajiri / Daisaku Hanamoto Architect & Associates

Save
House in Kawajiri / Daisaku Hanamoto Architect & Associates

House in Kawajiri / Daisaku Hanamoto Architect & Associates - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, CourtyardHouse in Kawajiri / Daisaku Hanamoto Architect & Associates - Interior Photography, Table, Bench, Windows, BeamHouse in Kawajiri / Daisaku Hanamoto Architect & Associates - Interior Photography, Chair, BeamHouse in Kawajiri / Daisaku Hanamoto Architect & Associates - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeHouse in Kawajiri / Daisaku Hanamoto Architect & Associates - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Hiroshima, Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House in Kawajiri / Daisaku Hanamoto Architect & Associates - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Courtyard
© Kenji Masunaga

Text description provided by the architects. This is a renovation project for an old house in a small town. Before the renovation, there was a reinforced concrete building facing the street, and the approach to the main building was through a narrow gap. As a result, the light did not reach the main house and the ventilation was poor.

Save this picture!
House in Kawajiri / Daisaku Hanamoto Architect & Associates - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Kenji Masunaga
Save this picture!
House in Kawajiri / Daisaku Hanamoto Architect & Associates - Image 17 of 18
Plan 1st Floor
Save this picture!
House in Kawajiri / Daisaku Hanamoto Architect & Associates - Interior Photography, Table, Bench, Windows, Beam
© Kenji Masunaga
Save this picture!
House in Kawajiri / Daisaku Hanamoto Architect & Associates - Interior Photography, Windows
© Kenji Masunaga

The owner requested a degree of freedom that could be used as a villa, a final residence, a cafe, or a rental space. We suggested three things. The reinforced concrete building and part of the main building will be dismantled to create a new earthen floor space that spans the width of the building. Remove unnecessary walls from past renovations and make the plan simple. It means removing part of the ceiling to create a vertical spread.

Save this picture!
House in Kawajiri / Daisaku Hanamoto Architect & Associates - Interior Photography, Beam
© Kenji Masunaga
Save this picture!
House in Kawajiri / Daisaku Hanamoto Architect & Associates - Image 18 of 18
Plan 2nd Floor

The pocket space created in front of the main house by the reduction creates a well-ventilated external environment and at the same time serves as a space for parking and events. It acts as a buffer zone where you can spend your time quietly. By removing the wall, the space has expanded horizontally and accepts various ways of living and usage.

Save this picture!
House in Kawajiri / Daisaku Hanamoto Architect & Associates - Interior Photography
© Kenji Masunaga

In addition, the newly created atrium casts a soft light into the hall through the existing attic window, and when you look up, you can feel the history of the house with the rough structural materials and walls. In addition, it brings a moderate three-dimensional sense of openness to the hall.

Save this picture!
House in Kawajiri / Daisaku Hanamoto Architect & Associates - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Kenji Masunaga

Instead of contrasting the new and old parts, we wanted to create a spacious house where each part can become a part of the newly created whole and spend time freely and freely.

Save this picture!
House in Kawajiri / Daisaku Hanamoto Architect & Associates - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade
© Kenji Masunaga

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Daisaku Hanamoto Architect & Associates
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan
Cite: "House in Kawajiri / Daisaku Hanamoto Architect & Associates" 26 Jun 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1002989/house-in-kawajiri-daisaku-hanamoto-architect-and-associates> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Top #Tags