© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023
  Snowpeak Field Suite Spa Headquarters / Kengo Kuma & Associates

Snowpeak Field Suite Spa Headquarters / Kengo Kuma & Associates

Snowpeak Field Suite Spa Headquarters / Kengo Kuma & Associates

Snowpeak Field Suite Spa Headquarters / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Exterior Photography, Facade

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Hospitality Architecture, Restaurants & Bars, Retail
Japan
  • Design Team: Jun Shibata, Toshiro Ota, Rue Critchfield, Kimio Suzuki, Lee Yuen Yin, Fumitake Suzuki
  • Cooperation Company: Ejiri Structural Engineers
  • Country: Japan
Snowpeak Field Suite Spa Headquarters / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Katsu Tanaka Photography

Text description provided by the architects. A spa-villa-restaurant complex attached to Snow Peak's headquarters in Sanjo, Niigata. It attempts an architectural translation of Snow Peak's philosophy of moving the center of human activity from indoors to outdoors.

Snowpeak Field Suite Spa Headquarters / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Katsu Tanaka Photography
Snowpeak Field Suite Spa Headquarters / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Katsu Tanaka Photography

The roof of the building is lined up to echo the elegant ridge in front of the towering Awagatake, one of Japan's 300 most famous mountains, and the eaves are covered with a material that symbolizes the camping lifestyle: firewood. 20,000 pieces of firewood are seamlessly continuous inside and outside, giving the building a "wildness" that is not normally found in architecture.

Snowpeak Field Suite Spa Headquarters / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Interior Photography, Column
© Katsu Tanaka Photography
Snowpeak Field Suite Spa Headquarters / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Interior Photography, Facade, Glass, Windows
© Katsu Tanaka Photography
Snowpeak Field Suite Spa Headquarters / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Exterior Photography, Column
© Katsu Tanaka Photography

Inside the building, we attempted to connect the earth and the architecture as one by using clay walls coated with soil from the site, discarded parts from a hardware factory famous for its local industry in Sanjo, and Corten steel.

Snowpeak Field Suite Spa Headquarters / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Image 12 of 64
© Katsu Tanaka Photography

Project location

Address:Niigata, Japan

Kengo Kuma & Associates
WoodGlassSteel

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCommercial ArchitectureRetailJapan

WoodGlassSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCommercial ArchitectureRetailJapan
"Snowpeak Field Suite Spa Headquarters / Kengo Kuma & Associates" 27 Jun 2023. ArchDaily.

