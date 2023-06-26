Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Iran
  5. Hidden Boxes Residential Building / KaSa Office

Hidden Boxes Residential Building / KaSa Office

Save
Hidden Boxes Residential Building / KaSa Office

Hidden Boxes Residential Building / KaSa Office - Exterior Photography, WindowsHidden Boxes Residential Building / KaSa Office - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeHidden Boxes Residential Building / KaSa Office - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade, HandrailHidden Boxes Residential Building / KaSa Office - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade, HandrailHidden Boxes Residential Building / KaSa Office - More Images+ 35

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Apartments, Residential
Hamedan, Iran
  • Architects: KaSa Office
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  740
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Arvinpars, Jahan Asia, Namachin Brick, Seyhoun Group
  • Architects: KaSa Office
  • Structure: Milad Shahbazi
  • Mechanical:  Mohammad Mirzayi
  • Electrical: Meysam Shokrieh
  • Construction: Yahya Kashi, Mohammad Hajiloei
  • Graphic: Amirmahdi Shaterian, Elnaz Saeidi Tabar
  • 3 D Modelling: Saeid Shirvani
  • Clients: Tayebeh Artimani, Ahmad Samarian
  • City: Hamedan
  • Country: Iran
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Hidden Boxes Residential Building / KaSa Office - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh

Text description provided by the architects. The Hidden Boxes project is located in the south of Hamedan City in a place where tall and low buildings face each other. This project was referred to our consultation office in the context of contemporary Iranian architecture which is dominated by monotonous spatial structures.

Save this picture!
Hidden Boxes Residential Building / KaSa Office - Exterior Photography, Windows, Deck
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh

“Hidden Boxes” is the product of history. Although the history of architecture has witnessed various concepts such as Raumplan, Domino, and Universal Plan, today’s architecture still emphasizes the production of monotonous spaces. This project began with the question of how this spatial configuration should be broken down to create a new synthesis. Our focus was simultaneously on the internal issues of architecture such as spatial configuration, the Mass/Void relationship, the relationship among surfaces, and the breaking of space as well as on the external issues of architecture such as climate, privacy, and the cultural needs of the subject of the project.

Save this picture!
Hidden Boxes Residential Building / KaSa Office - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh
Save this picture!
Hidden Boxes Residential Building / KaSa Office - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade, Handrail
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh
Save this picture!
Hidden Boxes Residential Building / KaSa Office - Image 25 of 40
Plan - 1st Floor
Save this picture!
Hidden Boxes Residential Building / KaSa Office - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh

The central issue in architecture is creative organization of space. The traditional architecture of Iran constantly dealt with void spaces. Our focus on eliminating the borders of open, semi-open, and enclosed spaces led us to have a conceptual look at native residential types and architecture through their reading in the urban context and attempt to underpin the project with this approach that has been developed via historical investigations. We sought to break down the existing spatial configuration by separating the volume structure in the project partly through the regular placement of spatial boxes and plates on each other and partly through the heterogeneous placement of spatial boxes and breaking of the plates. Spatial boxes are independent components that act together as a coherent whole.

Save this picture!
Hidden Boxes Residential Building / KaSa Office - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Handrail
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh
Save this picture!
Hidden Boxes Residential Building / KaSa Office - Image 37 of 40
Diagram 01
Save this picture!
Hidden Boxes Residential Building / KaSa Office - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade, Handrail
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh

Concerning the external issues of architecture, the main requirements of the project included controlling privacy and minimizing the degree of overlooking open spaces. Moreover, the orientation of the project was in a way that two sides of it faced intense western sunlight, which created a lack of thermal balance in the project. As a solution, we decided to add an envelope to these sides and break the spatial boxes and plates.

Save this picture!
Hidden Boxes Residential Building / KaSa Office - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Courtyard
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh
Save this picture!
Hidden Boxes Residential Building / KaSa Office - Image 22 of 40
Isometric View
Save this picture!
Hidden Boxes Residential Building / KaSa Office - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh

In the end, we tried to redefine a residential space in the context of structural binary oppositions between the internal and external issues of architecture with a view to the history we have gone through.

Save this picture!
Hidden Boxes Residential Building / KaSa Office - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Hamedan, Hamadan Province, Iran

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
KaSa Office
Office

Material

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsBuildingsResidentialIran

Materials and Tags

BrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsBuildingsResidentialIran
Cite: "Hidden Boxes Residential Building / KaSa Office" 26 Jun 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1002980/hidden-boxes-residential-building-kasa-office> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Top #Tags